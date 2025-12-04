AWS Graviton5 launches at re:Invent 2025

New CPU offers huge advances in efficiency and performance

New Graviton5-based EC2 M9g instances show off the potential

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has unveiled its next big hardware advance with the launch of the AWS Graviton5 CPU.

Announced at AWS re:Invent 2025 and aimed at tackling demanding workloads from industries such as high-performance databases, big data analytics, application servers, Graviton5 allows customers a much more efficient way to process their data.

Employing the latest 3nm technology, Graviton5 also allows for improved cooling and energy efficiency, helping customers meet sustainability targets without compromising capability.

AWS Graviton5 is here

The new hardware is being shown off in AWS' new Graviton5-based EC2 M9g instances, which it says offers the highest CPU core density available in Amazon EC2.

"Graviton5 delivers 192 cores in one package, and delivers over five times the L3 cache of previous generations," declared Dave Brown, VP, Compute and Machine Learning Services, AWS at AWS re:Invent 2025 today, "that means each core now gets up to 2.6 times more L3 cache, and that leads to better overall performance and consistency."

AWS said memory performance has also improved in Graviton5, which now provides faster memory speeds, enabling you to process larger datasets and run memory-intensive applications more efficiently.

Graviton5 also offers up to 15% higher network bandwidth and 20% higher Amazon Elastic Block Store (EBS) bandwidth on average across instance sizes, and up to twice the network bandwidth for the largest instances. This should lead to faster data transfers, quicker backups, and improved performance for distributed applications - with customers such as Adobe and Airbnb already seeing major improvements across the board.

