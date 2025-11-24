GMKtec EVO-T2 will be the first mini-PC with an Intel Panther Lake CPU

The system delivers up to 180 TOPS of AI compute performance

Memory support reaches 128 GB of LPDDR5X running at high speeds

GMKtec has confirmed its successor to the EVO-T1, the EVO-T2, at Intel's 2025 Technology Innovation and Industry Ecology Conference, with the mini PC becoming the first to use Intel’s Panther Lake platform.

The company says the system will feature a “Panther Lake H 12Xe3” processor, marketed under the Core Ultra 300H series, a high-end mobile processor with a configurable TDP of up to 80 W and includes 12 Xe3 GPU cores, likely matching the Arc B390-class iGPU seen in other Panther Lake laptop parts.

This is paired with up to 128 GB of LPDDR5X RAM running at 10,677 MT/s and two SSD slots capable of holding a combined 16 TB of storage.

Performance and AI capabilities

GMKtec claims the EVO-T2 will deliver up to 180 TOPS of AI compute performance, and should come preloaded with Intel’s AI PC software stack, indicating a clear focus on AI tools and workloads.

Externally, the EVO-T2 maintains a similar aesthetic to the EVO-T1 with a front panel that includes three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

The storage setup consists of a PCIe 5.0 drive bay and a PCIe 4.0 bay.

Compared with the EVO-T1, which shipped with the Core Ultra 9 285H, 64 GB of DDR5 RAM, and three M.2 slots, the EVO-T2 represents a notable hardware upgrade.

The newer processor supports higher TDP performance, more memory, and enhanced AI capabilities.

Previous models impressed with efficient cooling and thoughtful design, and GMKtec seems to continue that trend while moving into Intel’s next-generation architecture.

The EVO-T2’s performance and AI features suggest potential workloads that demand high efficiency, making it a viable choice for business laptops and mobile workstations.

Users should consider both hardware capabilities and real-world application requirements when deploying this mini PC in personal or professional environments.

The full rear-I/O specifications and pricing have not yet been released, but GMKtec has confirmed a launch planned for the first quarter of 2026.

While the specifications are impressive, actual performance and efficiency will depend on final optimizations and testing, especially for AI-heavy tasks.

