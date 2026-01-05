LG announces new Gram Pro AI laptops at CES 2026 but it's hard to see what's changed since last year

The 17-inch Gram Pro returns with RTX 5050 graphics and a familiar lightweight design

The models use a new Aerominum chassis material for lower weight and improved durability

LG has announced two new Gram Pro AI laptops at CES 2026, once again leaning into extreme lightness for large screen systems. Although the electronics giant hasn’t said as much, the two new models presumably replace the nearly identical ones it announced in July 2025.

The 16-inch 16Z90U and the 17-inch 17Z90UR use LG's newly developed "Aerominum" chassis material which the electronics giant claims reduces weight while improving durability and scratch resistance.

LG hasn’t shared updated weight or durability figures, which seems weird, although as the previous 17-inch model weighed about 1.45kg, the new model will presumably come in under that.

Spot the difference

The 17-inch Gram Pro, which is available exclusively in North America, pairs a 2,560 x 1,600 WQXGA LCD display with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 memory. Its predecessor had the same GPU.

The 16-inch Gram Pro uses a 2,880 x 1,800 WQXGA+ OLED panel and Intel Core Ultra processors.

LG hasn't revealed any other specs besides that. The 2025 Gram Pro models shipped with Intel Core Ultra 7 or Ultra 9 processors, 32GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of storage, so a similar configuration is likely here.

Both laptops support on device AI through Gram chat On-Device, alongside cloud based tools and Microsoft Copilot+ PC support. On device features are powered by the upgraded EXAONE 3.5 sLLM.

Connectivity features include Gram Link, which supports file sharing, screen mirroring, and transfers between phones and other LG devices, including TVs and monitors.

Security features include remote locking and data erasure through LG ThinQ.

“The 2026 LG Gram represents a new milestone in our decade-long pursuit of ultimate portability," LG head of Display Business Lee Choong-hwoan said.

"With Aerominum, we have successfully solved the paradox of weight versus durability, creating a premium metallic look that is both incredibly light and exceptionally durable. By fusing this breakthrough material with our advanced dual AI and security solutions, our highly intelligent and extremely portable new laptops empower users to work, create and connect seamlessly wherever they are.”

LG hasn’t yet announced pricing or availability for the new Gram Pro AI laptops. The previous models launched at $2,549.99 for the 17-inch version (now available for $2,100 at Best Buy) and $2,799.99 for the 16-inch model.

LG Gram Pro 17-inch Laptop 2025: $2,099.99 at Best Buy LG’s 2025 Gram Pro 17-inch laptop pairs a 2560 x 1600 IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 400 nits brightness. It runs Intel Core Ultra 9 Series 2 hardware with 32GB RAM, RTX 5050 graphics, and a 1TB SSD.

