New LG Gram Pro models now available with Intel Core Ultra processors and AI tools

Ultra lightweight devices come in 16-inch and 17-inch variants, weighing 3.0 and 3.3 pounds respectively

They feature Intel Core Ultra processors and Nvidia RTX 5050 GPU for enhanced performance

LG has expanded its super lightweight Gram Pro laptop series with two new models, the 16Z90TR and 17Z90TR, featuring refreshed hardware and built-in hybrid AI capabilities.

The 16-inch model weighs just three pounds, while the 17-inch version is among the lightest of its size, at just 3.3 pounds and 0.6 inches thick.

Both laptops use Intel Core Ultra 9 or Ultra 7 processors and include the Nvidia RTX 5050 GPU. The combination is designed for creative tasks, multitasking, and even a spot of immersive gaming.

LG gram AI

The two models come with 32GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, and Windows 11 Home. LG includes Intel Evo certification and advertises up to 27 hours of battery life when playing video.

On-device and cloud-based AI features are built in - LG's system, known as gram AI, provides local processing through gram chat On-Device and connects to GPT-4o through gram chat Cloud (free for the first year).

The company says this dual approach allows the laptop to adapt to users’ needs. Features like Time Travel enable playback of recently viewed content, while calendar and email integration streamline scheduling and communication.

Another feature, gram Link 2.0, helps users connect their laptop with mobile devices. It supports file transfers between platforms and can also relay phone calls directly to the laptop.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thermal limits and sustained performance under load have not been fully tested, but the inclusion of newer silicon suggests better efficiency than past models.

Pricing begins at $2,799.99 for the 16-inch model and $2,549.99 for the 17-inch version.

Both are now available at LG’s online store, with broader retail availability expected later in 2025.