Could this be Dell's fastest laptop ever built? Dell Pro Max 18 Plus set to have 'RTX 5000 class' GPU capabilities and Tandem OLED display

First look at Dell Pro Max 18 Plus emerges in new images

Pictures show a completely redesigned mobile workstation laptop

Pro Max could either replace popular Precision range or be a whole new range, offering up to 256GB RAM and up to 16TB SSD

Leaked details have suggest Dell is developing a new addition to its workstation offerings designed to deliver high-performance capabilities for professional workloads.

Available in two sizes, the Dell Pro Max 18 Plus is expected to debut officially at CES 2025 and could either replace the popular Precision range or form an entirely new lineup.

The device allegedly features an 18-inch display, while the Pro Max 16 Plus provides a smaller 16-inch alternative with similar specifications. According to information shared by Song1118 on Weibo, which includes Dell marketing slides, the laptops will be powered by Intel’s upcoming Core Ultra 200HX “Arrow Lake-HX” CPUs. For graphics, the series will reportedly feature Nvidia’s Ada-based RTX 5000-class workstation GPUs, though the exact model isn’t named in the leaked documents.

Triple-fan cooling system

The Pro Max series is set to offer up to 200 watts for the CPU/GPU combination in the 18-inch version and 170 watts in the 16-inch model. VideoCardz notes that while we have already seen much higher targets in ultra-high-end gaming machines, “this would be the first laptop confirmed to offer 200W for a next-gen Intel/Nvidia combo.”

The laptops will reportedly support up to 256GB of CAMM2 memory. The 18-inch model can accommodate up to 16TB of storage via four M.2 2280 SSD slots, while the 16-inch version supports 12TB with three slots. The heat generated by these high-power components will be managed by an “industry first” triple-fan cooling system.

Additional features look to include a magnesium alloy body to reduce weight, an 8MP camera, and a tandem OLED display option. Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 5 (80/120Gbps), WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and optional 5G WWAN. The two laptops also feature a quick-access bottom cover for easy serviceability and repairability of key components like batteries, memory, and storage.

The Dell Pro Max 16/18 Plus laptops are expected to be officially unveiled along with pricing at CES on January 7, 2025, with a mid-2025 release window.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors