Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #769) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TACK

TAP

RAP

SNAP

LEO

BRAD

SPIKE

DON

NAIL

WELL

MIC

PASS

SPRING

RAIN

PUNT

PIN

NYT Connections today (game #769) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Where the stuff of life comes from

Where the stuff of life comes from GREEN: Pigskin possibilities

Pigskin possibilities BLUE: Hold things together

Hold things together PURPLE: How an animated animal collective begin

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #769) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SOURCES OF DRINKING WATER

SOURCES OF DRINKING WATER GREEN: THINGS YOU CAN DO WITH A FOOTBALL

THINGS YOU CAN DO WITH A FOOTBALL BLUE: SHARP FASTENERS

SHARP FASTENERS PURPLE: STARTS OF TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #769) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #769, are…

YELLOW: SOURCES OF DRINKING WATER RAIN, SPRING, TAP, WELL

RAIN, SPRING, TAP, WELL GREEN: THINGS YOU CAN DO WITH A FOOTBALL PASS, PUNT, SNAP, SPIKE

PASS, PUNT, SNAP, SPIKE BLUE: SHARP FASTENERS BRAD, NAIL, PIN, TACK

BRAD, NAIL, PIN, TACK PURPLE: STARTS OF TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES DON, LEO, MIC, RAP

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

I was at a distinct disadvantage today, knowing nothing about football (of the American kind) or Mutant Ninja Turtles, but that wasn’t the reason why I crashed out.

Like many, I am sure, seeing BRAD and LEO beside each other on the board immediately made me think of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio so I spent ages trying to find a group that was something to do with Once Upon A Time in Hollywood – wasting a mistake on a wild guess.

My next three mistakes came before I’d even got a single group correct. Thinking that I was looking for a group of things you could hammer, I selected NAIL, PIN, TACK and SPIKE.

After getting one away I tried SNAP instead of spike and then, possessed by another ‘one away’, SPRING. Ah well, you can’t win them all. Or hammer them all.

