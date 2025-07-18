We rated the Roku Pro series the best budget OLED TV, and it's $400 off at Best Buy

If you're on a budget but are looking for a quality TV that doesn't skimp on specs, then I've found a deal for you. Roku's Pro Series QLED TV is ranked as TechRadar's best budget TV, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $799.99. That's a whopping $400 discount and the best price you can find.



Rated four and a half stars in our Roku Pro Series review, the QLED TV was released in 2024 and is the company's latest flagship TV. While reasonably priced, the Roku Pro Series delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its mini-LED backlight with full-array local dimming. You also get the easy-to-use Roky smart interface, and gamers will appreciate the two HDMI 2.1 ports, which support 4K 120Hz input.



The Roku Pro Series is already one of the best budget mini-LED TVs on the market, and today's $400 discount makes the display even more affordable. I've listed more of today's best TV deals at Best Buy further down the page, including a range of 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs.

Today's best budget TV deal

Roku Pro Series 65-inch Mini LED QLED TV: was $1,199.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy A $400 saving on one of the best budget TVs around sounds almost too good to be true. The Roku Pro Series TV delivers an incredible 4K picture, thanks to its QLED display and mini-LED technology, which shines with impressive colors and brilliant contrast. It's also a Roku device, so you'll get rapid and easy access to the latest entertainment through all the major streaming apps.

More of today's best TV deals at Best Buy

Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $999.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has the 43-inch model on sale for a stunning price of $799.99 and includes a free Slim Fit Wall Mount. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors, delivering lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Insignia F50 Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy This mid-sized and best-selling Insignia 55-inch TV supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it's the lowest-ever price for the already affordable display. All this for under $200 is an incredible offer for a no-frills TV of this size.

Samsung 55-inch U8000F Series Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $429.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy Samsung's Crystal 4K TVs have been best-sellers here at TechRadar, and Best Buy has the 55-inch U8000F Series model on sale for $379.99 - an incredible price. The 2025 TV features Samsung's Crystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience, and HDR for superior color reproduction. It also features a new sleek design and Samsung's Tizen smart platform.

Hisense U6N 75-inch Mini-LED TV: was $699.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy The Hisense U6N Mini-LED TV is a great budget pick for anyone looking to upgrade their living room with a bigger screen or with the improved picture quality that mini LEDs offer. It features full array local dimming, which can precisely tune color and contrast to the image on the screen, and further refines details with AI upscaling. While it might not be the best gaming TV out there, it also does a decent job with Game Mode Plus and the features it offers like VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD Freesync. You can get the Hisense U6N in various sizes, but this deal specifically applies to the 75-inch one.

LG UT75 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $699.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also appreciate the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which enables you to view and adjust all your settings in one convenient location. Today's deal brings the 75-inch model down to $449.99 - a record-low price.

