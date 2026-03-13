Great news for creators and professionals: Save $97 on AMD's Ryzen 5 9600X processor with boost speeds up to 5.4GHz

If you’re planning on building or upgrading a creator’s workstation, I’ve found a great deal on a powerful desktop CPU able to anchor the whole system.

The AMD Ryzen 5 9600X has dropped to $182 (was $279) at Amazon, which is a huge 35% discount on a Zen 5 chip from AMD’s latest desktop generation.

This 6-core, 12-thread processor runs at a 3.9GHz base clock and can boost as high as 5.4GHz when workloads demand extra speed. That combination delivers quick responsiveness in creative apps, from photo editing to video work.

Today's top Ryzen 5 9600X deal

Save $97 AMD Ryzen 5 9600X: was $279 now $182 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Built on AMD’s Zen 5 architecture, this 6-core, 12-thread processor reaches boost speeds up to 5.4GHz. It supports DDR5-5600 memory and the AM5 platform, with optional PCIe 5.0 support on select motherboards.

AMD’s Zen 5 architecture delivers improved efficiency and better instruction handling compared with earlier Ryzen chips, giving you solid performance across demanding tasks without pushing power consumption too far.

There’s also a 38MB cache which helps to reduce latency when working with large files or multitasking. Rendering, exporting, and compiling projects all benefit from the processor’s strong single-thread and multi-thread speeds.

The chip runs on AMD’s modern Socket AM5 platform, which keeps upgrade options open for years. Builders can pair it with current motherboards that support PCIe 5.0, allowing ultra-fast storage drives and next-generation graphics cards. It supports DDR5-5600 RAM too.

One thing to remember is that a cooler isn’t included in the box. Adding a good air cooler or AIO will help keep temperatures under control, especially if you plan to push the chip to its limits with overclocking.

At $182, the Ryzen 5 9600X sits near its lowest price yet and is one of the best current deals on a modern Zen 5 processor.

For other choices, take a look at our round up of the best CPUs available now.

Complete your creator setup

Asus Dual Geforce RTX 5060: $369.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This compact graphics card pairs Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture with 8GB of fast GDDR7 memory and boost speeds up to 2565MHz in OC mode. DLSS 4 support and 623 AI TOPS deliver strong AI-assisted performance, while axial-tech fans, 0dB cooling, and a 2.5-slot design keep systems quiet and efficient.

Asus TUF Geforce RTX 5080: $1,644.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Also built on Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture, this graphics card pairs 16GB of GDDR7 memory with boost speeds up to 2730MHz. A large 3.6-slot cooler, vapor chamber, and triple axial-tech fans handle heat under heavy workloads, while DLSS 4 and next-generation connectivity support demanding creative and AI-driven tasks.

Save $50 Elgato 4K X: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This capture card records gameplay in crisp 4K at up to 144fps while keeping latency extremely low over USB 3.2 Gen 2. HDMI 2.1 passthrough supports VRR and HDR10, while compatibility with OBS, Streamlabs, and major platforms makes recording or streaming smooth across PC, Mac, and iPad setups.