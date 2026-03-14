The NTC is working to create a reliable national time source for critical infrastructure

Atomic clocks will maintain extreme accuracy, supporting AI, 5G, and autonomous vehicles

UTC (NPL) will provide a terrestrial complement to satellite timing signals nationwide

The United Kingdom has committed £180 million to the National Physical Laboratory’s National Timing Centre to build a nationally distributed timing infrastructure.

The project is designed to provide a reliable, trusted timekeeping source to support emerging technologies that require precise synchronisation.

Atomic clocks, particularly state-of-the-art caesium models, will form the backbone of the network, providing such stability that they would drift by only one second over 160 million years.

Article continues below

Building a resilient national time network

The resulting resilient time source will establish the UK’s national time scale, UTC(NPL), offering a terrestrial complement to satellite-based signals.

This network will directly support technologies that require extreme precision, like AI operations, ensuring distributed systems can synchronise data processing reliably.

Similarly, 5G networks and autonomous vehicles will benefit from precise timing, enabling low-latency communication and seamless connectivity.

This investment follows a successful R&D phase and aims to deploy two dedicated sites that share accurate timing information via fibre and satellite.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The programme also focuses on developing domestic expertise in critical timing skills and strengthening the UK supply chain for essential components.

Reliable timing is not merely a technical concern because the consequences of an outage are substantial.

The NPL estimates that a 24-hour disruption of satellite-based positioning, navigation, and timing services could cost the UK more than £1.4 billion.

Beyond economic impact, precise timing underpins critical infrastructure, including banking systems, emergency services, and telecommunications.

Science Minister Lord Vallance emphasised that accurate timekeeping is central to national security and daily operation.

He said that it provides “a safety net that will help protect our national security, safeguard our economy, and give people the confidence they need to go about their daily lives.”

This NTC programme builds on global developments in atomic clock technology. Recent work at institutions such as MIT has improved clock precision by mitigating quantum noise.

“At NPL we are proud to be leading the way in providing trusted and assured timing to protect and enhance the UK’s digital infrastructure,” said Dr Peter Thompson, CBE, CEO of NPL.

“This funding ensures the NTC programme can deliver huge benefits to industry and the economy, while underpinning secure applications in the future.”

However, Chinese researchers are already exploring alternatives using strontium and thorium for even more stable measurements.

The Chinese strontium atomic optical lattice clock has received formal international recognition and operates at much higher frequencies compared with caesium atomic clocks.

These clocks enable accuracy on the scale of one second over billions or even tens of billions of years, exceeding the one second over hundreds of millions of years offered by caesium clocks.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.