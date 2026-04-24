UK councils are betting big on AI, but complexity could swallow the returns

Artificial intelligence has gone from boardroom buzzword to a budget line item in UK local government.

Recent Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to some of the UK's largest city councils confirm AI spending is climbing year-on-year, with projections pointing to significant growth over the next two to three years.

Councils are investing in workflow automation, predictive analytics, and digital collaboration tools, all in pursuit of the efficiency gains that the UK government at Westminster is demanding.

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Simon Hayward Social Links Navigation General Manager and VP of Sales, International at Freshworks.

On paper, the direction of travel makes sense. The Prime Minister has suggested that AI adoption could save the UK economy £45 billion annually, and public sector AI contract spending hit a record £1.17 billion in 2025 according to Tussell.

For local authorities under relentless pressure to deliver more with shrinking budgets, AI is a natural place to look for gains. But making those gains stick requires getting the foundations right first

The complexity trap is already open

The assumption underpinning most AI investment is straightforward: deploy the technology, automate the process, reap the savings. But in practice, the picture is often more nuanced. Many councils are layering AI tools on top of already fragmented technology estates, legacy systems that do not integrate, platforms that duplicate functionality, and data sitting in silos that no single team can access in full.

This is a challenge facing organizations of all kinds, not just local government. A recent global study into software complexity found that organizations lose seven percent of annual revenue to complexity, and that one pound in every five spent on software is effectively wasted - consumed by unused tools, failed implementations, and hidden costs. Scaled across the UK, this complexity tax amounts to £32 billion a year in lost productivity.