CD Projekt Red joint CEO Michał Nowakowski says the next Witcher trilogy may not get any expansions

The studio's "ambitious" plan to release the sage within a six-year timeframe "would be difficult"

This means The Witcher 4 could launch as a full product

CD Projekt Red has suggested that the next Witcher trilogy, which starts with The Witcher 4, may not get any expansions.

Speaking in the company's latest earnings call following the announcement of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's third expansion, Songs of the Past, CD Projekt Red joint CEO Michał Nowakowski responded to questions surrounding the news, as well as The Witcher 4, which is currently in full production.

At one point, the joint CEO was asked whether the company saw any room for potential expansions for the upcoming game "given the very ambitious project pipeline," referring to CDPR's plan to release a new trilogy of Witcher games within six years.

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Nowakowski doesn't seem to think this would be ideal, saying, "As you mentioned in the question, the plans are pretty ambitious.

"Specifically, it's to release three Witcher games within a six-year period. It would be difficult, to be very honest, for us to add an expansion to the upcoming trilogy. This is where we are here and now with this particular issue."

The Witcher 3 launched in 2015 and has so far received two major expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, within 10 years, with Songs of the Past slated to arrive next year.

Due to CDPR's admitted "ambitious" plan to kick off and complete a new Witcher saga within six years, it sounds like each game will be around the same size as The Witcher 3, so not only does it sound like a tremendous amount of work, but it also seems counterproductive to have the development team step away from the following sequels to add new content for previous games if they want to reach their target releases.

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That's even if the studio can stick to its timeline and release three games in the time it takes to make just one massive role-playing game (RPG).

In the same earnings call, Nowakowski revealed that the team "had a moment where our plans for Songs of the Past would be released this year" but decided with the development team that "the game will be launching in 2027 to achieve the best possible result from the consumer standpoint, which in the end, frankly speaking, is the only thing that really matters."

CDPR has also confirmed that the expansion will be at Gamescom 2026; however, there won't be a hands-on demo on the show floor, but rather a presentation of some sort.