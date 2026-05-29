CD Projekt Red says The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past will be a similar scale to Blood & Wine

The expansion "will be aligned with what you're familiar with in Blood & Wine "

The developers confirmed that the sword pictured in the expansion artwork will be important to the story

CD Projekt Red has shared new details about The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's third expansion, Songs of the Past, confirming that it will feel 'familiar' to fans of Blood & Wine.

While the studio initially confirmed it wouldn't show anything new for the newly announced expansion pack during the 10th-anniversary Redstream for Blood & Wine, the developers ended the broadcast by answering several questions fans had been eagerly awaiting the answers to.

Following the expansion's reveal, eagle-eyed fans spotted a connection between Geralt's third sword and another sword from an illustration posted last month to celebrate Belleteyn. CDPR went on to confirm that, yes, the sword is the same one pictured in both artworks, and also teased other clues about Songs of the Past that have yet to be found.

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"We won't give too much away right now because we want you to experience it as you play," said senior community and social media manager Laura Beitzel.

"But as a few eagle-eyed people have already seen over the past 24 hours, there are some hints waiting for you on a very important evening in Witcher lore, Belleteyn Night, in our Belleteyn celebration that we shared a few weeks ago. So... keep looking for clues."

Amerlia Korzycka, expert community and social media manager at CDPR, added that Geralt's new sword is "a very important sword for the story" and fans should find out more "in a few more streams" before the expansion launches.

When asked how big Songs of the Past will be, Beitzel said it "will be aligned with what you're familiar with in Blood and Wine, and what you've come to experience and expect from us when we do our expansions," suggesting that it will be around the same scale and could take between 20 and 30 hours to complete both the main story and side content.

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"It's an expansion, let's make it clear," Beitzel stressed.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past will launch in 2027, and players will once again take on the role of Geralt and "embark on a brand-new adventure before heading out on the Path as Ciri in the upcoming The Witcher 4."