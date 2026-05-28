Fans may have found a connection to The Witcher 3 Songs of the Past 's artwork

The sword Geralt holds in the artwork appears to match the same one pictured in an illustration shared last month

Fans believe the sword will have some significance in the upcoming expansion

Following months of rumors, CD Projekt Red finally announced the third expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Songs of the Past, yesterday, and fans may have already uncovered a connection to the new artwork.

The discovery comes from Reddit user 'KvasirTheOld' (via Eurogamer), who shared a mashup of Songs of the Past's artwork showing Geralt holding a third sword, and another illustration that the studio shared on April 30, which appears to feature the very same weapon.

"The DLC sword was sneakily shown in an artwork one month ago," the user said, and when you look at the comparisons, they do appear to be identical.

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The sword in Songs of the Past's art has a gold twisting hilt and is sheathed in a red leather scabbard, matching the one almost hidden away in the bottom left corner of the illustration shared last month.

Fans initially thought the sword could be Gesheft, a silver sword obtained in the Blood and Wine expansion, but others in the thread pointed out their design differences, mainly that the former doesn't have the jagged edges on the blade or the same gold hilt.

The illustration shared last month was posted alongside a poem to celebrate the Gaelic festival of Beltane, or Belleteyn as CDPR calls it, which marks the beginning of summer. In the art, Geralt is seen sitting against a tree while Dandelion plays his lute and sings for a group of dancers in front of a bonfire.

The sword can be seen lying next to him in the grass beside another unidentifiable sword, but it's neither Geralt's silver nor steel sword that he is frequently pictured wearing in official artwork.

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Another interesting thing of note are the sparks can be seen in the Songs of the Past artwork. In the Belleteyn illustration, there's a bonfire, and the caption for the post reads "May your Belleteyn night be full of magic and sparks!" Hmm.

Witchers typically only wield two swords, so it's significant that Geralt would be pictured holding the third weapon in his hands. The sword may hold some importance in the expansion's storyline; perhaps it has a link to Ciri, who will star in The Witcher 4? It sure doesn't look like the sword Ciri carries in any of the Witcher 4 trailers we've seen so far, so we'll have to wait and see.

Songs of the Past is scheduled to launch in 2027 and will be "a brand-new full-fledged expansion" co-developed by Fool's Theory. Players will once again take on the role of Geralt of Rivia and "embark on a brand-new adventure before heading out on the Path as Ciri in the upcoming The Witcher 4."