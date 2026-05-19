Destiny 2: The Final Shape 's narrative head, Kwan Perng, is the lead writer on The Witcher multiplayer spin-off, Project Sirius

Perng announced his new role on LinkedIn

The developer says he's "been immersing myself in the dark and eclectic universe of The Witcher"

CD Projekt Red's multiplayer Witcher spin-off, Project Sirius, has found its lead writer in Destiny 2: The Final Shape's narrative head, Kwan Perng.

"I've joined CD PROJEKT RED as the Lead Writer on Project Sirius," Perng announced on LinkedIn(via Eurogamer). "It will be some time before I can talk about the project, but in the meantime I've been immersing myself in the dark and eclectic universe of The Witcher.

"It's humbling to get the opportunity to tell stories in this world and in the company of such talented developers."

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The developer also shared the news on X/Twitter with a post showing his welcome package of goodies to the Polish studio, writing, "Little late on the twitter update but I’m now at CD PROJEKT RED as the lead writer on Project Sirius."

Little late on the twitter update but I’m now at CD PROJEKT RED as the lead writer on Project Sirius pic.twitter.com/fF2MFHlxDHMay 17, 2026

Perng, while also known for working on Destiny 2, also served as the narrative lead on Guild Wars 2 expansions and several downloadable content (DLC).

The developer most recently worked on Last Epoch, the loot-based hack-and-slash action role-playing game (RPG) from studio Eleventh Hour Games.

Considering CDPR has now hired a lead writer for Project Sirius, it seems that the studio has at least begun ramping up development on the Witcher spin-off.

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Right now, its current priority is The Witcher 4, which CDPR has said will be the first game in a new Witcher trilogy it plans to release within a six-year time frame. CDPR has also suggested that the game is unlikely to launch before 2027.

The renowned studio is also working on a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, which it is now calling Cyberpunk 2 and is officially in pre-production.

Alongside the two main projects, rumors have been circulating for quite a while that a third expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be released ahead of The Witcher 4.

It's also claimed that Fool's Theory, the studio that is remaking The Witcher 1, is developing the new Witcher 3 expansion, and CDPR chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz has also hinted that "new content" for an unnamed game could launch this year.