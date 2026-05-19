World of Tanks: HEAT, Wargaming's new standalone and free-to-play tactical vehicle shooter, officially launches later this month
The new PvP game arrives next week
- World of Tanks: HEAT launches on May 26 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S
- The game also supports cross-platform play and progression
- HEAT is a new standalone entry featuring four PvP modes and eight maps
Waragaming Group has announced that World of Tanks: HEAT, its new free-to-play vehicle shooter, will officially launch next week on May 26, 2026.
Set in an alternate post-WWII era, World of Tanks: HEAT is a standalone PvP entry in the long-running series coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. The game is also Steam Deck verified and supports cross-platform play and progression.
"HEAT is built from the ground up on a new proprietary engine developed in-house by Wargaming," the studio said. "This technology delivers modern visuals and immersive environments while enabling fast, responsive gameplay optimized for smooth performance across a wide range of hardware."
A new cinematic trailer put together for the release date announcement has also been released and was directed by Hardcore Henry and Nobody filmmaker Ilya Naishuller, featuring music by his band, Biting Elbows.
HEAT is a dynamic take on armored warfare, featuring first-person shooter-style combat and team-driven strategic depth.
"A mysterious shadow organization threatens humanity with experimental weapons that could unleash total destruction. In the face of impending annihilation, elite Agents emerge as the last bastion of resistance," the description reads.
"Armed with cutting-edge tanks and advanced battlefield abilities, they operate on the front lines of a new kind of conflict: one defined not by borders, but by precision, firepower, and raw tactical instinct."
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Players can choose between eight agents trained and equipped to pilot war machines, each tailored to its role in combat, and three battlefield roles: Defender, Assault, and Marksman.
The game's fifteen vehicles support different play styles and can be fully customized through modules and equipment, as players compete in 10v10 battles across four PvP modes, including Hardpoint, Control, Kill Confirmed, and Conquest.
Each mode can be played across eight maps spanning a range of biomes, settings, and visual styles, "each designed to support multiple playstyles across game modes."
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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