The next Heroes of Might and Magic is launching in early access this month — 'We want to do all of the development with community in mind' says dev
A mighty start?
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- Might and Magic: Olden Era launches in early access on April 30, 2026
- The game's community manager explained the launch will let the team "not only just read the feedback from our community (from newcomers, from veterans, and so on) but also act upon it"
- "There are a lot of things that go into this early access", he said
A legendary strategy franchise is coming back for the first new entry in more than a decade in Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era, which is set to release in early access later this month.
Speaking to TechRadar Gaming ahead of the launch, community manager Bart Podress-Leszek explained that the decision to launch in early access reflects the team's desire to listen closely to the wants of players.
"We want to do all of the development with community in mind," he began. "Launching the game as an early access title means that we can actively not only just read the feedback from our community (from newcomers, from veterans, and so on) but also act upon it."Article continues below