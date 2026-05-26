Warhorse communications director Tobias Stolz-Zwilling says the next Kingdom Come game could arrive "next fiscal year"

Stolz-Zwilling says the Middle-earth RPG is a "passion project"

The RPG will also be "deeply immersive" with a narrative focus

Warhorse Studios has shared a release window for its next Kingdom Come game and teased new details about its open-world Middle-earth role-playing game (RPG).

In a recent lengthy community stream following the project announcements, communications director Tobias Stolz-Zwilling revealed that the new Kingdom Come is being led by Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Deliverance 2 creative director Prokop Jirsa, and Middle-earth RPG will be headed by Deliverance 2 design director Viktor Bocan.

But when are they coming out? The communications director couldn't give a timeline for Middle-earth, but he did say that Kingdom Come will be out sooner rather than later.

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"If everything goes right, it comes next fiscal year. Which means you don't have to wait seven years for another Kingdom Come," Stolz-Zwilling said. "Which means you don't have to wait seven years for another Kingdom Come."

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Community Stream #2 - YouTube Watch On

The stream was filled with a ton of community questions as well, and later in the video, Stolz-Zwilling offered new details on Middle-earth, describing it as a narrative adventure game set in an open world.

"We have a completely mind-blowing ready team to delve into what this universe has to offer," he said. "And this is, again, an absolute passion project."

Stolz-Zwilling said the RPG will be "deeply immersive", adding that, "it will be a living world. There will be interesting characters, memorable places, and of course a strong narrative focus."

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Talking more on both projects, he said, "No matter which world we are working on, you can absolutely trust us and believe that we will build the games in a very specific Warhorse way. We pledged to that, this is our oath."

"With KCD1 and KCD2, we have a very unique way of how we craft RPGs, how we understand RPGs," he continued, "I said in one interview with someone at Gamescom that we want to become the new kings of RPGs. I still stand by that. I know it's a bit 'haha' and nosy, but I really stand by that. I think we have our very own formula you guys love, and that's one of the reasons why the news yesterday cast these huge waves because people trust that we know what we're doing."