The first gameplay trailer for Exodus has been revealed

The work-in-progress footage highlights team combat and traversal

Developer Archetype Entertainment confirmed that additional trailers and clips will be released throughout the year

Wizards of the Coast has released the first gameplay footage for Exodus, showcasing its work-in-progress combat and traversal systems.

Exodus is scheduled to launch in 2027, but as promised, developer Archetype Entertainment, which was founded by former BioWare veterans, has offered a first look at gameplay and confirmed it will continue to release more sizzle reels and clips throughout the year.

"It’s what you’ve been asking for. Work-in-progress. UI and all. The first drop of many as we build toward an Extended Gameplay Reveal this summer," the studio said in a blog post.

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The first part of the trailer highlighted third-person squad combat between the playable, customizable character Jun and his companions, Tom and Elise, on the outskirts of Lyonesse. The trio works together using an assortment of weaponry that can be seen in a weapon wheel as they take down robotic enemies.

"This is the kind of fight where positioning matters and relying on your companions can mean the difference between survival and being part of the wreckage," Archetype explained. "When Elise lets loose with her missile barrage, you feel it. Early on, nothing comes easy. You hold the line because your squad holds it with you."

EXODUS Gameplay: First Look - YouTube Watch On

The second clip focuses on traversal, specifically the space tower in Lyonesse, where things slow down, giving players a look at the gorgeous environment below. Jun can also be seen using his railclaw, a grappling hook that lets them zip up to high locations and overcome obstacles, which Archetype said is "a core piece of a Traveler’s toolkit".

"Traversal in Exodus has its own rhythm," the developer said. "You can move quickly, but sometimes it’s worth pausing and taking in the scale of the world around you.

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The final part of the footage shows a look at an ancient shrine on Khonsu, but the trailer cuts off before Jun can explore the mysterious space.

Archetype has considered players' feedback and confirmed that it's looking into sharing a deeper look at more of the game's features, including role-playing game (RPG) systems, like skills, builds, gear, and progression, companion relationships, conversations, and romance, Jun's homeworld of Lidon, and how choices impact the universe.

"We won’t cover all of this at once, but it’s on our minds as we move toward launch in Early 2027," the studio said.

It confirmed that from now through early summer, more short gameplay clips will be released to showcase combat encounters, traversal, interactions, and environments, and this summer, its longer showcase will offer "Continuous footage with moment-to-moment gameplay" that includes combat, conversations, in-mission choices, and more.

Later this year, more focused deep dive spotlights on companions and romance and RPG mechanics will roll out in the months before launch. It also said more lore videos that broaden the world of Exodus will be released before summer.

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