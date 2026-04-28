'It's puke or be puked on' — this crazy indie game has you taking shots to save your soul
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By Dashiell Wood published
An emetophobe's worst nightmare
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- New indie game Drunken Goddess Reflux has been revealed
- It has players taking shots to save their soul in a twist drinking game
- It has already hit 50,000 Steam wishlists and releases later this year
Developer Who You and publisher Alliance Arts has revealed Drunken Goddess Reflux, an upcoming PC indie game all about trying to outdrink a demon as part of a desperate effort to save your soul.
Played from a first-person perspective, it has you selecting shots to drink in a seriously boozy game of Russian Roulette. You're up against a pink-haired demon, who's desperate to kill you in a big way to make you spend eternity together.