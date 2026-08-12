NordVPN secures a spot in the Premier League with new Aston Villa partnership

NordVPN is now Aston Villa's Official Digital Security Partner

The deal aims to protect fans using public Wi-Fi on matchdays at Villa Park

It echoes a broader trend of top VPNs securing major sports partnerships

Aston Villa has officially named NordVPN as its new Official Digital Security Partner. The deal is designed to enhance data security for supporters attending matches at Villa Park, ensuring fans have access to safer internet browsing when connecting to crowded, public networks.

If you have ever tried to check live football scores, stream highlights, or message friends from a packed stadium, you know that public Wi-Fi can be incredibly vulnerable to snooping. By teaming up with the best VPN provider on the market, Aston Villa hopes to mitigate these everyday cybersecurity risks. A virtual private network (VPN) encrypts your internet traffic, actively keeping your personal data safe from prying eyes when connected to unsecured stadium networks.

According to a statement released by Aston Villa, securing fan data is becoming a growing priority for the club. "In the modern age, where internet usage is such a cornerstone of everyday life, online security is paramount, and this exciting partnership allows our supporters to engage with the club and with each other on matchdays in a fast and protected environment," an Aston Villa spokesperson explained.

NordVPN – the best VPN overall

NordVPN came out on top in our 2026 round of VPN tests. We think it's the best VPN for most people. We’re confident that virtually anyone can sign up for NordVPN and get what they need from it. It’s easy to use, very secure, fast enough for gaming, and offers flawless streaming service unblocking. Subscriptions start from $3.49 per month, and you can try it out risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

This latest partnership is not just about selling software; it is heavily focused on digital education. Bob Brinklow, UK Country Manager for NordVPN, noted that the company's goal is to help fans better understand online privacy through dedicated digital activations.

"At NordVPN, we believe that strong partnerships are built around shared values, trust, and meaningful connections with communities," said Brinklow. "Together, we aim to help fans better understand online security through digital activations and partnership initiatives, while supporting the club and its ambitions for success on the pitch."

NordVPN has been highly active in the English football pyramid this month. Just days prior to the Villa announcement, NordVPN became the Official Cyber Security Partner for the National League, aiming to boost cyber resilience across all 72 clubs in the division.

The cybersecurity industry is clearly seeing the immense value in football sponsorships, though these high-profile deals can sometimes cause a stir.

Rival provider ExpressVPN inked major deals of its own, becoming the official partner of Tottenham Hotspur and making headlines as an official supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026. That latter move actually sparked fury from major European broadcasters over piracy concerns, highlighting the occasionally complex relationship between football broadcasting rights and VPN software.

A string of high-profile partnerships

(Image credit: NordVPN)

It isn't just sports stadiums where VPN brands are eager to tap into passionate, highly engaged fanbases.

NordVPN has also teamed up with cybersecurity heavyweight CrowdStrike to bolster its Threat Protection Pro suite, delivering enterprise-level security to everyday users.

Over the past few months, the provider has also announced that Klarna members can claim a free NordVPN subscription, while Mastercard integrated the VPN into its lifestyle perks. The company even found time to partner with Marvel on a digital comic book to teach younger audiences about online safety.

As technology brands increasingly seek to normalize everyday privacy tools, expect to see more VPN logos popping up on pitch-side advertising boards. For now, Aston Villa fans can rest a little easier knowing their matchday browsing is being taken seriously.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!