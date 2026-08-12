Google is building three huge new subsea cables to connect North, Central and South America
Alisios, Canoa, and OlaLuz subsea cables look to offer greater connectivity
- Google reveals several new subsea cable initiative in the Americas
- New installations connect North, Central and South America
- Expansion strengthens Google's bid to create a global subsea network
Google has announced three major new subsea cable systems as it looks to improve connections across the American continents.
The new Alisios, Canoa, and OlaLuz installations will not only connect North America to its southern neighbor, but also boost connections with Central America.
The three installations will all pass through the Dominican Republic, and include connections from Florida, down to Panama and Chile.
New connections
Named after the Spanish for the trade winds which first blew sailors from Europe to the Americas, the Alisios subsea cable system will connect the Dominican Republic, Panama, and Chile.
Taking its name from the native Taíno word for canoe, the Canoa system will connect the Dominican Republic to Bermuda, and also connect with Google's pre-existing Nuvem and Sol cable systems, to create a connection from Latin America and the Caribbean directly to Europe and North America.
Finally, combining the Spanish words for "wave" (ola) and "light" (luz), the OlaLuz subsea cable system will connect the Dominican Republic directly to Florida, which Google says will "significantly strengthen" network capacity between the Caribbean and the East Coast of the US.
Alongside the new installations, Google is also adding a new branch of its Firmina subsea cable landing in the Dominican Republic, offering extra resilience to a system which connects North and South America.
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The company notes that all of this new expansion will help strengthen its bid to build a global subsea network, particularly its Pacific Connect initiative, stretching across the world's largest ocean.
"With these new investments, Google continues to pave the way for a more connected and open global cloud network centered on increasing reach, reliability, and resilience for all," the company wrote in a blog post announcing the news.
"New systems can further facilitate future connectivity through strategically placed branching units, mirroring the approach of our Pacific Connect initiative to ensure the network and our partners can grow alongside the needs and opportunities of the region."
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Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for over a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal. When he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, he can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.
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