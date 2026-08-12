Don't tell anyone, but Cruz and Josephine are my favorites

Things have already taken a near-fatal turn in Lioness season 3, which is something I didn't expect to happen so soon. Indeed, last week, we saw two unnamed Russian agents posing as police officers turn up at Joe's door and demand to enter her home, only for them to be killed in the process.

The entire team is called out to investigate, but when a group of "watchers" are spotted on a nearby roof, the Lionesses wonder if it's a trap... if they're here, they're not looking elsewhere.

For now, the answer hangs in the balance. So, when does season 3 episode 3 arrive on Paramount+?

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What time can I watch Lioness season 3 episode 3 on Paramount+?

Lioness | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Lioness season 3 episode 3 will drop on one of the world's best streaming services in the US and Canada on Sunday, August 16 at 12am PT / 3am ET.

Here's when it will be released in other nations globally:

US – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET UK – 8am BST

– 8am BST India – 12:30pm IST

– 12:30pm IST Singapore – 3pm SGT

– 3pm SGT Australia – 5pm AEST

– 5pm AEST New Zealand – 7pm NZST

When do new episodes of Lioness season 3 come out?

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Lioness season 3 will have a total of eight episodes, with new entries airing weekly. That gives us the following schedule:

Episode 1: out now

out now Episode 2: out now

out now Episode 3: August 16

August 16 Episode 4: August 23

August 23 Episode 5 : August 30

: August 30 Episode 6: September 6

September 6 Episode 7: September 13

September 13 Episode 8: September 20

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