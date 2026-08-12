What is the release date for Lioness season 3 episode 3 on Paramount+?
Give Cruz a minute of peace, for God's sake
Things have already taken a near-fatal turn in Lioness season 3, which is something I didn't expect to happen so soon. Indeed, last week, we saw two unnamed Russian agents posing as police officers turn up at Joe's door and demand to enter her home, only for them to be killed in the process.
The entire team is called out to investigate, but when a group of "watchers" are spotted on a nearby roof, the Lionesses wonder if it's a trap... if they're here, they're not looking elsewhere.
For now, the answer hangs in the balance. So, when does season 3 episode 3 arrive on Paramount+?
What time can I watch Lioness season 3 episode 3 on Paramount+?
Lioness season 3 episode 3 will drop on one of the world's best streaming services in the US and Canada on Sunday, August 16 at 12am PT / 3am ET.
Here's when it will be released in other nations globally:
- US – 12am PT / 3am ET
- Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET
- UK – 8am BST
- India – 12:30pm IST
- Singapore – 3pm SGT
- Australia – 5pm AEST
- New Zealand – 7pm NZST
When do new episodes of Lioness season 3 come out?
Lioness season 3 will have a total of eight episodes, with new entries airing weekly. That gives us the following schedule:
- Episode 1: out now
- Episode 2: out now
- Episode 3: August 16
- Episode 4: August 23
- Episode 5: August 30
- Episode 6: September 6
- Episode 7: September 13
- Episode 8: September 20
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Jasmine is a Streaming Staff Writer for TechRadar, previously writing for outlets including Radio Times, Yahoo! and Stylist. She specialises in comfort TV shows and movies, ranging from Hallmark's latest tearjerker to Netflix's Virgin River. She's also the person who wrote an obituary for George Cooper Sr. during Young Sheldon Season 7 and still can't watch the funeral episode.
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