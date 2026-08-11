It wouldn’t be a PlayStation exclusive without some matching hardware, right?

It’s an approach we’ve seen the gaming giant take before, and personally, I’ve always had a soft spot for the various Spider-Man-themed PS5 editions. Those consoles understood that a limited-edition PlayStation doesn’t necessarily need to reinvent the hardware itself. Rather, the right colors and a design that makes the console feel like part of the game.

Sony is taking a very similar approach with Marvel’s Wolverine, by unveiling a collection of matching hardware, including a limited-edition PS5 Digital Edition console — just be ready for the price, though.

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More critically, though, we also have two DualSense controllers and console covers for both PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, you get your pick between Wolverine's iconic yellow and a more subtle but still on-theme choice of 'Adamantium'.

Here's the full lineup, which lands on September 15, 2026, but will go up for preorder on August 19, 2026.

DualSense Wireless Controller in Marvel’s Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition: $84.99 / £74.99

DualSense Wireless Controller in Marvel’s Wolverine Adamantium Limited Edition: $84.99 / £74.99

PlayStation 5 Cover in Battle Yellow Limited Edition: $74.99 / £64.99

PlayStation 5 Pro Cover in Marvel’s Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition: $74.99 / £64.99

PlayStation 5 Pro Cover in Marvel’s Wolverine Adamantium Limited Edition: $74.99 / £64.99

PlayStation 5 Digital in Marvel’s Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition Bundle with DualSense controller: $649.99 / £569.99

The center of the collection is Marvel’s Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition PS5 Digital Edition bundle. This pairs the iconic yellow console with a matching DualSense controller and a copy of the game. The design is inspired by Insomniac’s “Battle Reborn” suit, with the familiar yellow finish broken up by claw marks across the hardware.

And it works quite well, as rather than slapping a Wolverine logo onto a yellow PS5, Sony has made the console look as though Wolverine himself has gotten his claws on and into it.

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(Image credit: PlayStation)

That design language carries over to the standalone Battle Yellow DualSense, as well as limited-edition console covers for existing PS5 and PS5 Pro owners. So you don't necessarily need to buy another PS5 to bring a little Wolverine into your setup, which is especially good news considering the price increases. And yes, the bundle does carry a hefty $649.99 / £569.99 price tag, but you can get the Wolverine yellow DualSense for $84.99 / £74.99 or snap up a PS5 cover for $74.99 / £64.99.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Sony's also giving you the option of trading the yellow finish for a metallic look inspired by the Adamantium material bonded to Logan. It’s a much more understated design, but arguably a better fit if you want something a little more subtle. This will be available as a cover for the PS5 Pro exclusively or as a DualSense Controller.

“I wanted to show Wolverine at his fiercest for Marvel’s Wolverine Limited Edition PS5 Console bundle and accessories,” explained Jock, a graphic artist who worked on Marvel’s Wolverine, who starts by drawing and was excited to ‘marry cutting-edge hardware with the energy and looseness of hand-drawn ink.’

“I’m stunned by how well the console and accessories captured the raw energy of the drawing, bringing Wolverine to life in a completely unique way,” concluded Jock. And it does look stunning and instantly recognizable as Wolverine.

You can see that philosophy pretty clearly in the final designs.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Preorders for Marvel’s Wolverine limited-edition hardware begin August 19 at 10 a.m. local time, with everything releasing and launching officially September 15 alongside the game.

So, yes, it wouldn't really be a major PlayStation exclusive without some matching hardware, and if Sony’s goal was to make a PS5 look like Wolverine had personally gotten his claws into it, mission accomplished.

There is something to be said about doubling down on physical products as Sony is pushing the charge with ending discs for titles. Good news is that along with the title art for Marvel’s Wolverine, Insomniac has confirmed a physical disc is in the box and will launch the game properly as well.

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