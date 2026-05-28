Sony's Days of Play sale is back! Lasting for around two weeks, this official mid-year event marks the perfect time to pick up some extra accessories or games. It was often a good time to pick up a discounted console, too, but with Sony having just raised the prices (again) on PS5 machines, there aren't too many good discounts on them this year.

But the fact remains that the Days of Play sale still remains the best sale to pick up accessories, and in particular DualSense controllers. Mainly because Sony slashes the prices on basically all of them — and that's the case right now, as I have rounded up 20 DualSense variants that have crashed in price at PlayStation Direct, along with some quick links to other top retailers offering discounts.

• View all the Days of Play discounts and deals at PlayStation Direct

So if you've been in need of a spare controller to add to a setup to ensure you're never out of juice, or have been eyeing up a limited edition or particular colorway that came out over the past year, then now is the time to strike!