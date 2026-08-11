HP's Omen range of laptops with dedicated graphic cards have always proved well-made mid-range machines for creators and gamers. And right now, the HyperX Omen 16 has dropped to $1400 (was $2000) from HP.

This laptop pairs a high-performance Ryzen 7 chip with RTX 5060 graphics and a color-accurate 165Hz 2K display. This is the base configuration, but HP does let you customize the hard, bumping up processor, memory, storage, and screen resolution.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the HP Omen 16 if...

You want a laptop that can also handle content creation and color-sensitive online work. Also worth grabbing if you're comfortable with 16GB RAM as a starting point (it's upgradeable to 32GB).

❌ Skip the HP Omen 16 if...

You want to push settings higher than the RTX 5060 comfortably handles or you need more RAM out of the box for heavier multitasking. It's not thin and light, either, as it's a dedicated creator and gaming laptop, not an ultraportable.

Save $600 HP Omen 16: was $1,999.99 now $1,399.99 at HP US AMD Ryzen 7 8745HX | 16GB DDR5 | 512GB SSD This 16-inch Windows 11 laptop boasts a dedicated RTX 5060 graphics card, and paired with a 165Hz 2K display, it's a rock-solid mid-range creator and gaming machine.

Why we recommend it

The Ryzen 7 8745HX is a strong 8-core mobile chip, and paired with the RTX 5060 it's a genuinely capable combination for creative workloads like photo editing and video editing. It might not handle a feature-length film or print-ready artwork, but it's more than enough for portfolios, YouTube channels, and other online work.

What stands out to me here is the display: a 16-inch, 2K panel running at 165Hz, with 100% sRGB coverage and 400 nits brightness — a solid screen compared to lower-brightness FHD IPS panels that usually show up on RTX 5060 laptops at this price. You can upgrade that display up to 2.5K OLED with 100% DCI-P3 if you need total color accuracy.

Add in Wi-Fi 6 and HP's Omen Tempest cooling system, and this is a well-rounded gaming laptop suitable for color-sensitive creative work.

Price Context & Historical Value

There are a host of HP Omen laptop configurations out there, and I generally find it's a case of trading off one key spec for another.

For example, there's a $1400 listing on Amazon that boasts an AMD Ryzen 9 chip, but the screen only hits 144Hz. If that's unimportant, and you'd rather have a laptop well-suited to multi-tasking, go for the Amazon model. Similarly, the Ryzen 9 model with the same 144Hz display but 32GB RAM and 1TB storage is retailing for $1800 at Amazon.

Over at HP, there's an Intel version of the Omen 16 for $1500 - but I recommend skipping it if you're a creator, as it only covers 62.5% sRGB.

What I'm saying is, for the price, it's about what I'd expect to pay. It just depends on where your priorities lie as to which model is right for you.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

16GB of RAM is on the lean side for a laptop at this price — it's upgradeable to 32GB across two slots, but that's an added cost if you go that route. The RTX 5060 is also a mid-tier GPU; it's well-matched to the 2K resolution, but don't expect to max out settings.

At 5.47 lbs, this isn't a laptop you'll want to carry around casually — it's built to stay mostly on a desk. None of that undercuts the core value here: a genuinely good OLED display paired with solid performance, at a price that undercuts most laptops with a comparable screen.