Building your own centralized storage doesn't have to mean spending a fortune on the NAS itself. We've tested a range of TerraMaster NAS devices that impressed us, and now the 4-bay TerraMaster F4-425 is down to $366 (was $430) at Amazon, saving you a solid $64.51 on a highly capable home storage system.

The diskless F4-425 uses an Intel x86 quad-core processor with 4GB of RAM, providing enough power for multitasking and hardware-assisted 4K H.265 decoding. Its four bays support up to 30TB drives for a maximum raw capacity of 120TB, while 2.5GbE networking provides far more bandwidth than standard Gigabit Ethernet when paired with compatible network hardware. In the UK, TerraMaster's NAS system is now £320 (was £400) at Amazon.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the TerraMaster F4-425 if...

You want a central home storage system that can do considerably more than just hold files. Its four bays provide plenty of room for expanding capacity, while 2.5GbE networking, 4K hardware decoding, and support for popular media platforms make it particularly well suited to backups, large media libraries, and even home streaming.

❌ Skip the TerraMaster F4-425 if...

You only need somewhere to store a relatively small collection of files, or you're expecting storage to be included. This is a diskless NAS, so you'll need to buy compatible hard drives separately, potentially adding hundreds of dollars to the overall cost.

Why we recommend it

The F4-425 offers a useful combination of capacity, networking, and media features for home use. TerraMaster says it operates at just 21dB(A), and its Push-Lock trays allow drives to be installed without tools.

TRAID and TRAID+ provide flexible storage configurations, and support for Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox gives you additional options for keeping local and cloud data synchronized.

Price context & historical value

Amazon's $365.48 price takes $64.51 off the listed $429.99 price, equivalent to a saving of about 15%. It's not the cheapest the NAS has ever been on Amazon, it did sell for as low as $290 in the past, but this is the best price it's been at for a while.

That's a useful reduction when the NAS itself is only part of the expense, since you'll still need to budget for drives. The four-bay design also means you can start with fewer drives and expand your storage later rather than filling every bay immediately.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

No drives are included, and the headline 120TB figure requires four 30TB drives before accounting for any capacity used for redundancy.

You'll also need compatible 2.5GbE networking equipment to take full advantage of the faster Ethernet connection; on a standard Gigabit network, transfer speeds will remain constrained by the slower connection.