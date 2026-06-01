Want to store up to 144TB in a shoebox-sized NAS? The Ugreen NASync DXP4800 Plus just dropped in price — and it's not the only one discounted right now

As photo libraries, video collections, and personal files continue to grow across multiple devices, more and more people are turning to NAS systems for managing their storage needs.

Right now, the Ugreen NAS DXP4800 Plus is currently available for $620 (was $653) at Best Buy. And for UK readers, it's also on sale for £527 (was £620) at Amazon.co.uk.

While the discount isn't massive, and you'll need to add your own storage, it makes an already feature-packed 4-bay NAS more affordable for content creators, enthusiasts, home users, and small offices looking to build a high-performance private cloud. Unlike cloud subscriptions that require ongoing payments, a NAS gives you centralized storage, remote access, automated backups, and complete control over your data with a one-time hardware purchase.