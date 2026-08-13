NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, August 14 (game #1160)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, August 13 (game #1159).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

NYT Connections today (game #1160) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BUMBLEBEE

BUBBLE

BASS ALE

CHARLIE BROWN

DELTA AIRLINES

STRAIGHTEDGE

ECHO CHAMBER

CITGO

CAUTION TAPE

GOOGLE DRIVE

INDIA INK

SILO

DIP PEN

WOLVERINE

HIVEMIND

BRISTOL BOARD

NYT Connections today (game #1160) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Two colors in common

Two colors in common GREEN: Opinion loop

Opinion loop BLUE: Things a cartoonist uses

Things a cartoonist uses PURPLE: The shape of the brand

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #1160) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BLACK-AND-YELLOW

BLACK-AND-YELLOW GREEN: PLACES WHERE EVERYONE THINKS THE SAME WAYS

PLACES WHERE EVERYONE THINKS THE SAME WAYS BLUE: COMIC BOOK ARTIST'S TOOLS

COMIC BOOK ARTIST'S TOOLS PURPLE: TRIANGLE LOGOS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1160) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1160, are…

YELLOW: BLACK-AND-YELLOW: BUMBLEBEE, CAUTION TAPE, CHARLIE BROWN, WOLVERINE

BUMBLEBEE, CAUTION TAPE, CHARLIE BROWN, WOLVERINE GREEN: PLACES WHERE EVERYONE THINKS THE SAME WAYS: BUBBLE, ECHO CHAMBER, HIVEMIND, SILO

BUBBLE, ECHO CHAMBER, HIVEMIND, SILO BLUE: COMIC BOOK ARTIST'S TOOLS: BRISTOL BOARD, DIP PEN, INDIA INK, STRAIGHTEDGE

BRISTOL BOARD, DIP PEN, INDIA INK, STRAIGHTEDGE PURPLE: TRIANGLE LOGOS: BASS ALE, CITGO, DELTA AIRLINES, GOOGLE DRIVE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

This is the first game of Connections I’ve lost since March 2025 and apart from BLACK-AND-YELLOW I had no idea what any of the groups were about.

Things got off to a bad start when I guessed SILO instead of CHARLIE BROWN, but after I corrected that I was utterly in the dark; I had a couple of pairs in INDIA INK and DIP PEN, and HIVEMIND and BUBBLE, but beyond that i was clueless.

What is extra annoying is that I cannot blame my loss on cultural differences and being based in the UK — especially as the relatively obscure BASS ALE is a British brand.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, August 13, 2026, game #1159)

YELLOW: PERSEVERE: CARRY ON, CONTINUE, MAKE IT, PERSIST

CARRY ON, CONTINUE, MAKE IT, PERSIST GREEN: MOVE SLOWLY (UP TO): CREEP, EASE, EDGE, INCH

CREEP, EASE, EDGE, INCH BLUE: AIRLINE STATUS PERKS: CHECKED BAGS, LOUNGE, MILES, UPGRADE

CHECKED BAGS, LOUNGE, MILES, UPGRADE PURPLE: "COLD" THINGS, IN IDIOMS: COMFORT, FEET, SHOULDER, TURKEY