NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, August 14 (game #1160)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, August 13 (game #1159).
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Connections today (game #1160) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- BUMBLEBEE
- BUBBLE
- BASS ALE
- CHARLIE BROWN
- DELTA AIRLINES
- STRAIGHTEDGE
- ECHO CHAMBER
- CITGO
- CAUTION TAPE
- GOOGLE DRIVE
- INDIA INK
- SILO
- DIP PEN
- WOLVERINE
- HIVEMIND
- BRISTOL BOARD
NYT Connections today (game #1160) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: Two colors in common
- GREEN: Opinion loop
- BLUE: Things a cartoonist uses
- PURPLE: The shape of the brand
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
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NYT Connections today (game #1160) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: BLACK-AND-YELLOW
- GREEN: PLACES WHERE EVERYONE THINKS THE SAME WAYS
- BLUE: COMIC BOOK ARTIST'S TOOLS
- PURPLE: TRIANGLE LOGOS
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #1160) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #1160, are…
- YELLOW: BLACK-AND-YELLOW: BUMBLEBEE, CAUTION TAPE, CHARLIE BROWN, WOLVERINE
- GREEN: PLACES WHERE EVERYONE THINKS THE SAME WAYS: BUBBLE, ECHO CHAMBER, HIVEMIND, SILO
- BLUE: COMIC BOOK ARTIST'S TOOLS: BRISTOL BOARD, DIP PEN, INDIA INK, STRAIGHTEDGE
- PURPLE: TRIANGLE LOGOS: BASS ALE, CITGO, DELTA AIRLINES, GOOGLE DRIVE
- My rating: Hard
- My score: Fail
This is the first game of Connections I’ve lost since March 2025 and apart from BLACK-AND-YELLOW I had no idea what any of the groups were about.
Things got off to a bad start when I guessed SILO instead of CHARLIE BROWN, but after I corrected that I was utterly in the dark; I had a couple of pairs in INDIA INK and DIP PEN, and HIVEMIND and BUBBLE, but beyond that i was clueless.
What is extra annoying is that I cannot blame my loss on cultural differences and being based in the UK — especially as the relatively obscure BASS ALE is a British brand.
Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, August 13, 2026, game #1159)
- YELLOW: PERSEVERE: CARRY ON, CONTINUE, MAKE IT, PERSIST
- GREEN: MOVE SLOWLY (UP TO): CREEP, EASE, EDGE, INCH
- BLUE: AIRLINE STATUS PERKS: CHECKED BAGS, LOUNGE, MILES, UPGRADE
- PURPLE: "COLD" THINGS, IN IDIOMS: COMFORT, FEET, SHOULDER, TURKEY
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.
- Marc McLarenGlobal Editor in Chief
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