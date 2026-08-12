NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, August 13 (game #1159)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, August 12 (game #1158).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1159) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

COMFORT

EASE

SHOULDER

INCH

MILES

CARRY ON

FEET

CHECKED BAGS

CREEP

TURKEY

UPGRADE

MAKE IT

PERSIST

EDGE

LOUNGE

CONTINUE

NYT Connections today (game #1159) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Press onwards

Press onwards GREEN: Gradual progress

Gradual progress BLUE: Frequent flyer gifts

Frequent flyer gifts PURPLE: Begin with the opposite of “hot”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1159) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PERSEVERE

PERSEVERE GREEN: MOVE SLOWLY (UP TO)

MOVE SLOWLY (UP TO) BLUE: AIRLINE STATUS PERKS

AIRLINE STATUS PERKS PURPLE: "COLD" THINGS, IN IDIOMS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1159) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1159, are…

YELLOW: PERSEVERE: CARRY ON, CONTINUE, MAKE IT, PERSIST

CARRY ON, CONTINUE, MAKE IT, PERSIST GREEN: MOVE SLOWLY (UP TO): CREEP, EASE, EDGE, INCH

CREEP, EASE, EDGE, INCH BLUE: AIRLINE STATUS PERKS: CHECKED BAGS, LOUNGE, MILES, UPGRADE

CHECKED BAGS, LOUNGE, MILES, UPGRADE PURPLE: "COLD" THINGS, IN IDIOMS: COMFORT, FEET, SHOULDER, TURKEY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

Now that this game is completed I can’t believe I completely missed “COLD” THINGS IN IDIOMS while I exerted all my energies on muddling together the other three groups.

I made mistakes for all of them — CONTINUE instead of EASE for MOVE SLOWLY (UP TO); SHOULDER (I was thinking of soldiering on, no doubt) instead of MAKE IT for PERSEVERE; and COMFORT instead of MILES for AIRLINE STATUS PERKS.

I have only ever been in an airport LOUNGE once and it felt like that episode of The Simpsons when Homer gets a glimpse at the life beautiful people live. The beautiful people would probably be less impressed by free shrimp than I was.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, August 12, 2026, game #1158)

YELLOW: HOLD ONTO, AS A FEELING: FOSTER, HARBOR, MAINTAIN, NURSE

FOSTER, HARBOR, MAINTAIN, NURSE GREEN: KINDS OF FROGS: BULL, GREEN, POISON DART, TREE

BULL, GREEN, POISON DART, TREE BLUE: NBC SITCOM SURNAMES: BENES, BING, LEMON, SCOTT

BENES, BING, LEMON, SCOTT PURPLE: STARTING WITH AFFIRMATIVE RESPONSES: FINE PRINT, GOODBYE, GREAT WHITE, OKAYAMA