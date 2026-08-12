NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, August 13 (game #893)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, August 12 (game #892).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #893) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Coming in hot

NYT Strands today (game #893) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CRIED

SALE

FORT

BRAND

ROVER

EVENT

NYT Strands today (game #893) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 9 letters

NYT Strands today (game #893) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 1st row • Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #893) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #893, are…

FIERCE

HEATED

TORRID

INTENSE

ZEALOUS

SPANGRAM: FIREBRAND

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

I don’t think I have seen a game that featured so many non-game words, which is possibly why I found it so hard to find the words we were actually looking for.

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This, though, is what hints are for, although it took me two before I understood that today’s game had nothing to do with heating and everything to do with attitude.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, August 12, game #892)

GIVE

DONATE

ENDOW

BESTOW

CONTRIBUTE

SPANGRAM: PHILANTHROPY