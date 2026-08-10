Quordle hints and answers for Tuesday, August 11 (game #1660)

Looking for a different day? A new Quordle puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: Quordle hints and answers for Monday, August 10 (game #1659).

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,500 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today — or scroll down further for the answers.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles, while Marc's Wordle today column covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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Quordle today (game #1660) — hint #1 — Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1660) — hint #2 — repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.

Quordle today (game #1660) — hint #3 — uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1660) — hint #4 — starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1660) — hint #5 — starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • O • B • T • S

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1660) — the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1660, are…

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ONSET

BRAWL

TEPID

SLANG

Sometimes I like to look at the four Quordle words as a creative writing task and imagine a story, or the opening of a story based on them.

Most days, it’s impossible but today is a good one — an urban tale of young men who are quick with their fists but whose lack of streetwise vernacular is embarrassingly poor.

Daily Sequence today (game #1660) — the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1660, are…

DONUT

FLESH

PLANK

BIDDY

Quordle answers: The past 20