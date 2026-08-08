NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, August 9 (game #889)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, August 8 (game #888).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #889) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Isn’t that a bit much

NYT Strands today (game #889) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

RANG

WRATH

FRIED

RULER

FLIRTED

THERE

NYT Strands today (game #889) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 9 letters

NYT Strands today (game #889) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 1st row • Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #889) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #889, are…

LUXURY

EXTRAVAGANCE

TREAT

INDULGENCE

FRILLS

SPANGRAM: IMWORTHIT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

It was hard to ignore the two Xs on the board, so that’s where I began first — spying LUXURY and then EXTRAVAGANCE, although I did manage to start the latter with the wrong letter E, quite a drag for a 12-letter word.

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After this burst I ground to a halt and busied myself with finding some interesting non-game words. A hint gave me TREAT, but I had to spend a good couple of minutes staring at these five letters before I connected them in the right order.

After all this, I think I’m going to pamper myself with a scoop of vegan ice cream.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, August 8, game #888)

TRACK

DROP

LOOP

CUTBACK

TUNNEL

CORKSCREW

SPANGRAM: ROLLERCOASTER