NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, August 7 (game #887)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, August 6 (game #886).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

NYT Strands today (game #887) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Struggling to find the words

NYT Strands today (game #887) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LILAC

CHIA

THUG

HICK

TAIL

WHIG

NYT Strands today (game #887) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 15 letters

NYT Strands today (game #887) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 1st row • Last side: left, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #887) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #887, are…

GIZMO

THINGAMAJIGGY

DINGUS

DOOHICKEY

SPANGRAM: WHATCHAMACALLIT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

When you have a 13-letter word and it is not even the spangram then you know you have just played a difficult game.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even though this only involved four game words, plus the (incredibly long) spangram, finding the words was indeed quite the struggle — even with the head start of a hint word.

Adding to the difficulty were slight regional variations, as I grew up calling things a “thingamebob” rather than THINGAMAJIGGY and had never heard of DOOHICKEY until I somehow put the letters together to form something approaching a word.

If you completed this without a hint then kudos.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, August 6, game #886)

CHERRY

REDBUD

DOGWOOD

HAWTHORN

MAGNOLIA

SPANGRAM: FLOWERINGTREE