NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, September 19 (game #930)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, September 18 (game #929).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #930) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Shiver me timbers!

NYT Strands today (game #930) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

HATE

PEAK

LIKE

KEEPER

STARE

MEAT

NYT Strands today (game #930) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 15 letters

NYT Strands today (game #930) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 8th row • Last side: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #930) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #930, are…

ARRR

HEARTIES

AVAST

MATEY

SAVVY

YOHOHO

SPANGRAM: TALKLIKEAPIRATE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Saturday 19 September — so, today — is International TALKLIKEAPIRATE Day. I didn’t know that before playing today’s Strands, but am now cursed with calling everybody I meet MATEY.

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The thing that caught my eye immediately was seeing three letter Rs in a row, and it was quite the delight to get ARRR correct.

From here, the search was a little bit trickier, but I managed to avoid the temptation of using a hint as the theme tune to Pirates of the Caribbean buzzed around my head.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, September 18, game #929)

COVENANT

PACT

TREATY

CONTRACT

AGREEMENT

SPANGRAM: LETSMAKEADEAL