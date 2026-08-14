NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, August 15 (game #895)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, August 14 (game #894).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #895) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Sacred space

NYT Strands today (game #895) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BASE

PULP

CLAN

SELL

CHIP

NYT Strands today (game #895) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #895) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 5th row • Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #895) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #895, are…

PULPIT

BIBLE

ALTAR

HYMNAL

CANDLES

LECTERN

SPANGRAM: INCHURCH

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Some days the theme puzzles me, but today was one of those where you get it immediately and spot the spangram first.

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After this it was just a case of finding the various churchy things — of which there are legions.

My favorite thing you see INCHURCH was not included: stained glass windows. I love them and think they should be everywhere — schools, supermarkets, police stations, stadiums — not just picturing the life and times of saints but also the incredible wonders of the secular world.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, August 14, game #894)

SLINKY

VELCRO

PLASTIC

MICROWAVE

PENICILLIN

SPANGRAM: INVENTIONS