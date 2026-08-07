NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, August 8 (game #888)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, August 7 (game #887).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #888) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… It has its ups and downs

NYT Strands today (game #888) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

NECK

SORT

COUNT

CREW

PULP

CAPTURE

NYT Strands today (game #888) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 13 letters

NYT Strands today (game #888) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: right, 6th row • Last side: left, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #888) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #888, are…

TRACK

DROP

LOOP

CUTBACK

TUNNEL

CORKSCREW

SPANGRAM: ROLLERCOASTER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

After a Strands yesterday that made no sense it was a relief to return to the world of real words, albeit ones connected to a thing designed to make you feel unwell.

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I say that because I always feel unwell on — or even at the thought of — a ROLLERCOASTER, but I know they bring a great deal of pleasure to lots of people — including my own family, who enjoy seeing me turn green.

These days, my favorite thrill is spotting a Strands word that goes up or down in a CORKSCREW and today I got that with the word CORKSCREW.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, August 7, game #887)

GIZMO

THINGAMAJIGGY

DINGUS

DOOHICKEY

SPANGRAM: WHATCHAMACALLIT