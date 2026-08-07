The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is one of Samsung's latest batch of foldable phones, and it shakes things up by introducing a new shape to the lineup. It's shorter and wider than its predecessor, giving it the perfect dimensions — when unfolded — for reading (in portrait orientation) or watching movies and playing games (in landscape). In his hands-on Galaxy Z Fold 8 review, our phones editor commented that this "passport-shaped oddity" had "revived [his] interest in foldable phones".

If you've decided this is the foldable phone for you and have one on order or winging its way to you, now's the time to get a case sorted. Below, I've rounded up my favorite cases and covers in the US and in the UK. You'll find options from a range of trusted brands including Spigen and Otterbox. I've also included some of Samsung's official Galaxy Z Fold 8 cases, although be aware that most of these are just a back cover with a screen protector for the front — with that in mind, I'd say there are better value options to be found from third-party brands.

Scroll down to browse my favorite Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 cases and covers to keep your new passport-shaped foldable protected from bumps and scrapes.

US cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

UK cases for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

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