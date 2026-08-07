I've found all the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 launch deals — where to find the biggest trade-in discounts and plan savings

After a fairly competitive preorder phase, the brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 are all officially available. And while many of those pre-release offers are no longer available, several launch deals are live now at various retailers and mobile networks. I've picked out the best value options right here.

The official Samsung store remains one of the best places to go in the US, offering a hefty trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 or a flat $200 in Samsung credit without a trade. As for the networks, T-Mobile remains my number one pick, as it still offers a massive discount of up to $1,900 on the Z Fold 8 when you trade in and add an eligible line — that's the biggest rebate out there and one of the largest ever seen for a new phone launch.

The UK deals aren't quite as attention-grabbing as many of the trade-in rebates have been reduced, but there are some good savings out there on all of the new devices.

Again, the official Samsung store is a smart place to start, with trade-in discounts of up to £752, extra savings on larger storage models, and freebies when you bundle in some network plans. Meanwhile, networks such as Vodafone and O2 offer the largest trade-in savings, or you can get a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 at Sky Mobile.

We went hands-on with the Z Fold 8 Ultra — did Samsung make the peak foldable? (ft. SuperSaf) - YouTube Watch On

I'll keep an eye out for all the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra launch deals over the next few days in case any better offers go live. Hopefully there will be a combination of phone and plan that suits you.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Z Fold 8 deals in the US

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 / Fold 8 / Fold 8 Ultra: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in or $200 off without

Samsung's offer on its new Flip and Fold range include trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 for the Fold 8 and up to $400 for the Flip 8 — that's $200 less than the preorder phase. Still, if you don't have a phone to hand over, you can still get a flat $200 in Samsung credit when buying the Fold 8 or $100 with the Flip 8. There are also bundle discounts of up to 15% when buying other accessories at the same time. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 / Fold 8 / Fold 8 Ultra: up to $1,900 off the Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra with a trade-in and qualifying line

T-Mobile's launch offer for the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Fold 8 includes a saving of up to $1,900 on the Fold 8 Ultra when you trade in — that will effectively bring the price of the device down to $100. You will need to add a qualifying line to your account at the same time, such as the Experience Beyond plan. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 / Fold 8 / Fold 8 Ultra: get a Galaxy Z Fold 8 for $60 a month

The standout launch deal at Verizon is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 for $60 a month on a 48-month contract — and that's with no trade-in required, either. If you are looking to upgrade, you can get up to $1,100 off with a trade-in, and even add a Galaxy Watch 9 or Galaxy Tab S10 FE for free when you buy a new phone or upgrade. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 / Fold 8 / Fold 8 Ultra: get the Galaxy Z Fold 8 for $0 with an eligible trade-in

AT&T's standout offer on Samsung's new foldable line-up is this offer that can get you a Z Fold 8 for free when you trade in an eligible device and sign up for an eligible unlimited plan. You can also add a Galaxy Watch9 and Tab A11 Plus for $1.99 per month each with a new line, and get $200 off a new line when you order online. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 / Fold 8 / Fold 8 Ultra: get an extra $400 with a trade-in, plus a $350 Amazon Gift Card

One of the stronger options if you just want to buy a device outright is at Amazon. As well as a savings bonus of up to $400 when you trade-in, you also get a gift card worth up to $350 with Samsung's latest foldable handsets. There's also a bundle that includes a pair of Galaxy Buds 4 Pro with a 10% discount. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Z Fold 8 deals in the UK

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 / Fold 8 / Fold 8 Ultra: up to £752 off with a trade-in, and an extra savings on larger storage models

The launch offer for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Fold 8 range at the official Samsung store includes a discount of up to £752 when you trade-in and an extra saving of up to £170 on larger 512GB or 1TB storage models. Contract options are also available from £10 per month and from £249 upfront. Finally, six months of Google AI Pro are included with all handsets. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 / Fold 8 / Fold 8 Ultra: from £51 per month, up to £528 off with a trade-in

Offers for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 start at £47 per month at EE on the 125GB Essential package. If you have a phone to trade in, you can also get a saving of up to £528 across all three devices, plus there's the option to add a Galaxy Watch 9 and save £288. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 / Fold 8 / Fold 8 Ultra: trade-in to save up to £1,550

Vodafone's is offering its biggest ever trade-in deal for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra, with savings of up to £1,550 when trading in an eligible device. You can also get up to £1,130 off the Galaxy Z Flip 8 with a trade-in. Unlimited data contracts then start from £31.92 per month and from £40 upfront. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 / Fold 8 / Fold 8 Ultra: up to £1,325 off with a trade-in

Trade-in offers at O2 include savings of up to £1,325 on the new Galaxy series devices when you pair them with an Unlimited Classic or Unlimited Plus plan. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 / Fold 8 / Fold 8 Ultra: save up to £1,478 with a trade-in and get unlimited data

Three's trade-in offer for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Fold 8 includes a discount of up to £1,478 when you hand in an eligible device. An extra £100 cashback is also available if you pair your device with a Samsung connected tablet, watch, or PC. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 / Fold 8 / Fold 8 Ultra: up to £796 off with a trade-in, plus free Galaxy Watch 9

Over at Sky Mobile, you can save up to £796 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Fold 8, and Fold 8 Ultra when you trade in your existing handset. Contract prices with a handset start at £38 per month and £12 upfront for 256GB of data. As a bonus, every Galaxy Z Flip 8 order includes a free Galaxy Watch 9 (40mm) worth £349, while a Galaxy Z Fold 8 order comes with a free Galaxy Watch 9 (44mm) worth £379. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 / Fold 8 / Fold 8 Ultra: from £39.99 a month, plus get £100 in Clubcard points

Rather than the big trade-in savings offered by others, Tesco Mobile is going strong on zero upfront costs and low monthly prices for its launch deals, with prices starting at £39.99 for 6GB of data. These offers are exclusively available for Clubcard members, and you get £100 Clubcard points with your order. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 / Fold 8 / Fold 8 Ultra: get an extra £100 when you trade-in and another £100 with a discount code

If you have a device you want to trade-in so you can upgrade to one of Samsung's new foldables, then Currys might be a decent place to buy. The retailer is offering an extra £100 when you trade-in an eligible and working handset and pick up a new Fold 8 or Flip 8. Plus, you can use the code 'FOLD100' to get an extra £100 off at the checkout. Read more Read less ▼