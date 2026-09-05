The Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are both $300 off today — the best upfront discounts yet

The next generation of iPhones might be imminent, but those who prefer Android don't have to wait if they're on the hunt for a decent upgrade. Right now, the official Samsung Store has some of the best deals of the entire year on the new Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy S26 series.

With what I assume are limited-time-only Labor Day specials, the official Samsung Store is currently offering up to $800 off with a trade-in, or up to $300 off upfront across a range of devices.

We've seen bigger trade-in rebates before, but the upfront discounts here are really, really great. For example, the $300 upfront discount on the brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is $100 better than the one that was initially offered in the pre-order phase last month. The $300 discount on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is equally compelling, matching the lowest upfront price I've ever seen on the device.

Both of these deals are available on unlocked devices, meaning you can still get your discount without having to sign up for any long-term plans. They're also available across a range of storage sizes, alongside a few other additional bundle options, should you want to get some additional cheap accessories like a smartwatch or a pair of earbuds.

Record-low phone discounts at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 / Fold 8 / Fold 8 Ultra: up to $800 off with a trade-in or $300 off without

Samsung's offer on its new Flip and Fold range include trade-in rebates of up to $800 for the Fold 8 and up to $400 for the Flip 8. Don't have a phone to hand over? You can get a flat $300 in Samsung credit when buying the Fold 8 Ultra, $200 on the Fold 8, or $150 with the Flip 8. There are also bundle discounts of up to 15% when buying other accessories, if you're looking for a new smartwatch or a pair of decent earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: $300 off upfront, or up to $720 off with a trade-in at Samsung

The outstanding Galaxy S26 Ultra currently has a fantastic promotion at the official Samsung store - with either the option for a trade rebate or upfront discount. Available across all storage variants and colors, this deal can get you a device for as little as $1,049 upfront. Trade-in rebates of up to $720 are also available, but we've seen slightly better offerings in the past for trades.