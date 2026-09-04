Labor Day signals the end of summer and the start of a new season - fall. As we prepare for colder temps, football games, and Halloween, Amazon's Labor Day sale has everything you need while saving you money at the same time.

• Shop Amazon's full Labor Day sale

You can find deals on a variety of fall essentials, including decor, home appliances like coffee makers and crockpots, and air purifiers as we get ready to spend more time indoors. You can also find record-low prices on TVs if you're looking for a new display for football season, and my personal favorite: cheap Halloween finds to decorate the inside and outside of your home.

You'll find my favorite fall finds at Amazon's Labor Day sale below, and keep in mind that these are limited-time offers that end on Labor Day proper (Monday, September 7).

Amazon Labor Day appliance deals

Amazon Fall home deals

Amazon Halloween deals

Amazon TV deals

Amazon air purifier deals