The annual Labor Day sales tend to be associated with grills and appliances rather than the latest tech, but it's actually a great time to shop. For example, right now you can get a number of record-low prices on Samsung's latest 2026 TVs.

Released earlier this year, most of these displays have had relatively minor price cuts until now. This week, however, you can currently get up to $1,100 off premium models like the S90H, S95H, and R85H - some of the best TVs you can buy right now.

Just below, you can see six of the best deals I've spotted in Samsung's Labor Day sale, alongside some information on each TV. I've picked out the various sizes that I think will be popular, but note that you can get similar price cuts across a range of sizes (55-inch, 65, 75, and so on).

In terms of highlights, it's hard to look past the stunning 75-inch R85H for $1,999 (was $2,799) at Samsung today. This is the brand's latest Micro RGB flagship, and it combines microscopic red, green, and blue LEDs to generate incredibly lifelike and vivid images. We particularly like it for sports, although any content will look great on the R85H.

Another great choice is the 65-inch Samsung S95H OLED for $2,799 (was $3,399). This one is the successor to one of our favorite TVs of 2025, and the new QD-OLED panel, updated AI processing, and picture-frame design look like particularly compelling upgrades for 2026. Read more about this TV, and others, just down below.

Today's best TV deals at Samsung

Samsung The Frame (2026) 55-inch Neo-QLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung The Frame series is a real crowd favorite, and it's certainly a very unique idea. Specs-wise, you don't tend to get the best of the best with these TVs, but they do offer a gorgeous art-like design that melds into any environment. The latest 2026 Pro model features a matte anti-reflective coating and a Neo-QLED panel with support for 144Hz refresh rates. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 75-inch R85H Micro RGB 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung Samsung's latest sale has a rare $700 discount on the new 75-inch R85H Micro RGB 4K Smart TV. The Samsung R85H uses individually controlled micro-sized RGB light sources that deliver lifelike images and brilliant colors. Perfect for movies and sports, the R85H is also great for gamers thanks to its Motion Xcelerator features and support for 144Hz refresh rates at 4K. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung S95H 65-inch OLED TV: was $3,399.99 now $2,799.99 at Samsung The S95H is the successor to the wildly popular S95F, which was one of our top-rated TVs of 2025. We haven't reviewed this iteration yet, but we have no hesitation recommending one of the first price cuts we've seen on the model. The main upgrades here are a QD-OLED panel, updated AI processing, and a new picture-frame design with a built-in bezel. Otherwise, you're still getting a stunning picture and support for a 165Hz refresh rate. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung S90H 65-inch OLED TV: was $3,399.99 now $2,299.99 at Samsung The S90H is the mid-range OLED TV for Samsung's 2026 line-up. Like the S95H above, it's capable of 165Hz and features advanced AI upscaling, but it uses a slightly lower-end WRGB OLED panel. During our hands-on testing, we praised this model's anti-glare technology and overall picture quality. If you're looking for a good alternative to the likes of the LG C6, this is a strong competitor. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung S85H 65-inch OLED TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,399.99 at Samsung The S85H is the entry-level OLED model for 2026 at Samsung, but as you'd imagine, you still get excellent image quality with this display. 2025's iteration of this model was one of our favorite OLED TVs of the year because of its excellent picture quality and gaming features. Even better still, the S85H improves on its predecessor's brightness — although it still doesn't support Dolby Vision HDR, unlike some other brands. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung QN80H 75-inch Neo-QLED TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung The new QH series from Samsung are a good choice if you want a decent TV but don't want to completely break the bank. The QN80H is the higher-end model and features AI-based picture and audio optimization, and SDR to HDR upscaling. QN80H also features Motion Xcelerator 144Hz support, which makes it a good choice for sports or gaming. You don't get as deep blacks with a Neo-QLED, but the picture quality is still absolutely fantastic. Read more Read less ▼

See more of today's best Labor Day sales