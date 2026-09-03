2025 was a major year for new 360 cameras. Insta360 maintained its dominance with the X5 (since upgraded with the X6), DJI entered the picture with the Osmo 360, and GoPro finally upgraded its original Max after years of delays with the Max 2.

In our in-depth review, we said GoPro's 8K second-gen model was 'worth the wait', and it's now available for a new low price that further sweetens the deal over Labor Day. You can grab the GoPro Max 2 at Amazon for $299 — that's a full 40% off the original (already reasonable) $499.99 asking price.

Compare that deal to the current prices of rival models available in the US, which include the Osmo 360 and Insta360 X5 and X6, and the Max 2 is easily the best value 360 camera that we've tested and recommend. If you're starting from scratch, the Max 2 Accessory Bundle at Adorama for $369.99 is an even better bet, adding a 1.2m extension rod, memory card and second battery.

Today's best GoPro Max 2 deal

(Image credit: Future | Sam Kieldsen)

We're in turbulent times for 360 cameras; DJI is banned from releasing new models in the US (including this week's Osmo 360 II), Insta360's prices keep going up as seen with the recent X6, while GoPro's financial decline was seemingly arrested this week after it 'merged' with an obscure brand that manufactures America's AI infrastructure — but who knows what'll happen with the action cam giant next.

A price cut for GoPro's latest 360 camera is, therefore, some light relief. After all, the Max 2 shoots some of the best-looking 8K 360 footage in daylight, offers versatile mounting options, plus tool-free lens replacements for a cost-effective fix should the bulbous lenses get damaged in the line of action.

Sure, the Max 2 is prone to overheating and its image quality suffers a little in low light, but overall it remains a superb 360 camera, and is now available for an unbeatable price. If you want the best bang for your buck, look no further than the above Max 2 deals.

Not in the US? You can find the best GoPro Max 2 deals via the links below.

Shop more of today's best Labor Day sales