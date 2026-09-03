I've reviewed all the major 360 cameras from Insta360 and DJI, but this $300 GoPro Max 2 Labor Day deal is easily the best value
With Insta360's X6 much pricier and DJI banned from the US, the GoPro Max 2 for a new low price is the top value 360 camera pick
2025 was a major year for new 360 cameras. Insta360 maintained its dominance with the X5 (since upgraded with the X6), DJI entered the picture with the Osmo 360, and GoPro finally upgraded its original Max after years of delays with the Max 2.
In our in-depth review, we said GoPro's 8K second-gen model was 'worth the wait', and it's now available for a new low price that further sweetens the deal over Labor Day. You can grab the GoPro Max 2 at Amazon for $299 — that's a full 40% off the original (already reasonable) $499.99 asking price.
Compare that deal to the current prices of rival models available in the US, which include the Osmo 360 and Insta360 X5 and X6, and the Max 2 is easily the best value 360 camera that we've tested and recommend. If you're starting from scratch, the Max 2 Accessory Bundle at Adorama for $369.99 is an even better bet, adding a 1.2m extension rod, memory card and second battery.
Today's best GoPro Max 2 deal
A huge 40% saving on the GoPro Max 2 is the best value 360 camera deal I've seen for many seasonal sales, available now for just $299. For an extra $70, an accessory bundle adds a memory card, 1.2m extension pole (selfie stick) and second battery, and is available at Adorama — now just $369.99.
Price check: $299.99 at Adorama
We're in turbulent times for 360 cameras; DJI is banned from releasing new models in the US (including this week's Osmo 360 II), Insta360's prices keep going up as seen with the recent X6, while GoPro's financial decline was seemingly arrested this week after it 'merged' with an obscure brand that manufactures America's AI infrastructure — but who knows what'll happen with the action cam giant next.
A price cut for GoPro's latest 360 camera is, therefore, some light relief. After all, the Max 2 shoots some of the best-looking 8K 360 footage in daylight, offers versatile mounting options, plus tool-free lens replacements for a cost-effective fix should the bulbous lenses get damaged in the line of action.
Sure, the Max 2 is prone to overheating and its image quality suffers a little in low light, but overall it remains a superb 360 camera, and is now available for an unbeatable price. If you want the best bang for your buck, look no further than the above Max 2 deals.
Not in the US? You can find the best GoPro Max 2 deals via the links below.
Shop more of today's best Labor Day sales
- Amazon: 45% off TVs, AirPods, air fryers & vacuums
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $99
- Appliances: up to $1,200 at Samsung
- Best Buy: 60% off appliances, TVs, laptops & more
- Casper: up to 30% off mattresses
- Dell: laptop deals from $249.99
- DreamCloud: up to 60% off mattresses, 66% off bundles
- Home Depot: 40% off appliances, furniture, grills & tools
- Lowe's: $1,000 off appliances, patio & tools
- Nectar: up to 50% off mattresses, deals from $349
- Saatva: up to $625 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: up to $2,000 off 4K, QLED & OLED TVs
- Target: 45% off clothing, tech & furniture
- Walmart: 58% off back-to-school, furniture, & clothing
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Tim joined the TechRadar team as Cameras Editor in 2023 and has enjoyed more than 15 years as a tech journalist specializing in camera gear. He's previously worked at Amateur Photographer, for a photo accessory manufacturer and as a freelance photographer and video producer, with clients including Studio 44 and Canon. He also started a media team in Nairobi, Kenya, where he lived for a few years volunteering for a faith-based organisation. Tim is married, father of three children, and loves being active, primarily running since hanging up his football boots.
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