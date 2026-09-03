Amazon's Labor Day running shoe sale is surprisingly good — save up to 48% on Nike, Hoka, Brooks, and Adidas
A new season means new (discounted) running shoes
The upcoming fall season is the perfect excuse to buy a new pair of running shoes as the weather cools down and we can enjoy the outdoors again. Amazon's Labor Day sale surprisingly has excellent deals on top-rated running shoes from brands like Nike, Skechers, Hoka, Brooks, and more.
• Shop Amazon's full Labor Day sale
I've rounded up the best running shoe deals for women and men below, with savings of up to 48% and prices starting at just $39. You'll find a wide range of walking and running shoes on sale, including extra support for runners and stylish sneakers for casual, everyday wear.
Keep in mind that today's limited-time offers are part of Amazon's official Labor Day sale, so you won't find better prices if you wait for Labor Day proper (Monday, September 7). Today's discounts let you pick up a new pair of running shoes for fall while saving some cash.
Amazon's Labor Day running shoe sale
- Nike running shoes
- Brooks running shoes
- New Balance running shoes
- Hoka running shoes
- Sketcher running shoes
Labor Day Women's sneaker deals
Labor Day Men's sneaker deals
See more of today's best Labor Day sales
- Amazon: 45% off TVs, AirPods, air fryers & vacuums
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $99
- Appliances: up to $1,200 at Samsung
- Best Buy: 60% off appliances, TVs, laptops & more
- Casper: up to 30% off mattresses
- Dell: laptop deals from $249.99
- DreamCloud: up to 60% off mattresses, 66% off bundles
- Home Depot: 40% off appliances, furniture, grills & tools
- Lowe's: $1,000 off appliances, patio & tools
- Nectar: up to 50% off mattresses, deals from $349
- Saatva: up to $625 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: up to $2,000 off 4K, QLED & OLED TVs
- Target: 45% off clothing, tech & furniture
- Walmart: 58% off back-to-school, furniture, & clothing
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the lead deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She has been sharing deal advice for Future for the past eight years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible prices. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.