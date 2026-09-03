The upcoming fall season is the perfect excuse to buy a new pair of running shoes as the weather cools down and we can enjoy the outdoors again. Amazon's Labor Day sale surprisingly has excellent deals on top-rated running shoes from brands like Nike, Skechers, Hoka, Brooks, and more.



• Shop Amazon's full Labor Day sale



I've rounded up the best running shoe deals for women and men below, with savings of up to 48% and prices starting at just $39. You'll find a wide range of walking and running shoes on sale, including extra support for runners and stylish sneakers for casual, everyday wear.



Keep in mind that today's limited-time offers are part of Amazon's official Labor Day sale, so you won't find better prices if you wait for Labor Day proper (Monday, September 7). Today's discounts let you pick up a new pair of running shoes for fall while saving some cash.

Amazon's Labor Day running shoe sale

Labor Day Women's sneaker deals

Labor Day Men's sneaker deals

See more of today's best Labor Day sales