The best Labor Day smartwatch deal isn't from Apple, Garmin, or Samsung — it's a five-star fitness tracker that's now under $130
The Amazfit Active 3 Premium is now just $126.99
If you're looking to score a fitness tracker or one of the best smartwatches for comparatively little cash, the Labor Day deals are an excellent time to do so. It's always worth searching for big names such as Garmin, Apple, Samsung, and Google Pixel in this space, but it's worth being open to up-and-coming challenger brands too.
Amazfit is one such brand, offering great fitness tech products while undercutting the big brands. Amazfit is the official timekeeper of Hyrox, and its Active 3 Premium smartwatch earned five stars in our official review.
With features that are usually only available in more expensive watches, the Amazfit Active 3 Premium looks good at full price, but is looking like an even better value for Labor Day. Right now on Amazon, you can get the Amazfit Active 3 Premium discounted from $169.99 down to $125.99, saving you 26%. Check out the deal in full below:
Today's best Amazfit Active 3 Premium deal
Save 26% on the price of the already-excellent value Active 3. It's rare (read: almost unbelievable) to see full-color maps on a watch at this price, allowing you to follow a trail or guided run, but you also get loads of sports modes, up to 12 days of battery life (around a week in practice with regular use), a bright AMOLED screen, and GPS tracking.
The best thing about this is the Active 3 Premium's feature set, which is genuinely astounding for the price.
It offers full offline maps, a feature usually reserved for much more expensive watches. In Garmin's current range, for example, you don't get full-color maps until you hit the $749.99 price point of the Garmin Forerunner 970, with its cheaper 570 sibling missing out. Similarly, the metal bezels and case elements that make it feel and look premium, accurate workout tracking with multiple GPS network connectivity, and up to 12 days of battery life.
We said in our Amazfit Active 3 Premium review that it's a "good-looking, fully-featured fitness tracker" with performance that is "excellent across the board".
Shop more of today's best Labor Day sales
- Amazon: 45% off TVs, AirPods, air fryers & vacuums
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $99
- Appliances: up to $1,200 at Samsung
- Best Buy: 60% off appliances, TVs, laptops & more
- Casper: up to 30% off mattresses
- Dell: laptop deals from $249.99
- DreamCloud: up to 60% off mattresses, 66% off bundles
- Home Depot: 40% off appliances, furniture, grills & tools
- Lowe's: $1,000 off appliances, patio & tools
- Nectar: up to 50% off mattresses, deals from $349
- Saatva: up to $625 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: up to $2,000 off 4K, QLED & OLED TVs
- Target: 45% off clothing, tech & furniture
- Walmart: 58% off back-to-school, furniture, & clothing
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Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.
A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
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