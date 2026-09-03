If you're looking to score a fitness tracker or one of the best smartwatches for comparatively little cash, the Labor Day deals are an excellent time to do so. It's always worth searching for big names such as Garmin, Apple, Samsung, and Google Pixel in this space, but it's worth being open to up-and-coming challenger brands too.

Amazfit is one such brand, offering great fitness tech products while undercutting the big brands. Amazfit is the official timekeeper of Hyrox, and its Active 3 Premium smartwatch earned five stars in our official review.

With features that are usually only available in more expensive watches, the Amazfit Active 3 Premium looks good at full price, but is looking like an even better value for Labor Day. Right now on Amazon, you can get the Amazfit Active 3 Premium discounted from $169.99 down to $125.99, saving you 26%. Check out the deal in full below:

Today's best Amazfit Active 3 Premium deal

Save 26% ($44) Amazfit Active 3 Premium: was $169.99 now $125.99 at Amazon Save 26% on the price of the already-excellent value Active 3. It's rare (read: almost unbelievable) to see full-color maps on a watch at this price, allowing you to follow a trail or guided run, but you also get loads of sports modes, up to 12 days of battery life (around a week in practice with regular use), a bright AMOLED screen, and GPS tracking.

The best thing about this is the Active 3 Premium's feature set, which is genuinely astounding for the price.

It offers full offline maps, a feature usually reserved for much more expensive watches. In Garmin's current range, for example, you don't get full-color maps until you hit the $749.99 price point of the Garmin Forerunner 970, with its cheaper 570 sibling missing out. Similarly, the metal bezels and case elements that make it feel and look premium, accurate workout tracking with multiple GPS network connectivity, and up to 12 days of battery life.

We said in our Amazfit Active 3 Premium review that it's a "good-looking, fully-featured fitness tracker" with performance that is "excellent across the board".

Shop more of today's best Labor Day sales