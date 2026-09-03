Belkin has launched two semi-solid-state power banks

These have 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh capacities and are slimmer than standard power banks with those same capacities

They should also last longer before wearing out

Semi-solid-state batteries are one of the biggest advancements we’ve seen in consumer battery tech in years — they’re denser than lithium-ion batteries, so they can sport a higher capacity without increasing the thickness, and they also degrade more slowly. In other words: they’re a major upgrade, and Belkin has just launched two power banks with this semi-solid-state tech, which we’ve already had an early look at during IFA 2026.

First, there's the Belkin UltraCharge Pro Slim Magnetic Power Bank with BoostSolid Cell, a power bank with a 5,000mAh capacity that’s just 8.8mm thick and is around the same length and width as a standard credit card. That thickness makes it up to 40% slimmer than comparable 5,000mAh power banks.

The UltraCharge Pro Slim sports Qi2-certified 15W magnetic wireless charging, 22.5W USB-C wired charging, pass-through charging so you can charge a phone and the power bank at the same time, and — thanks to its semi-solid-state construction — the ability to retain most of its capacity across 1,000 charging cycles.

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There’s also the Belkin 10,000mAh UltraCharge Pro, which can deliver up to 60W of power, is able to charge multiple devices at once via dual USB-C ports and a USB-A port, and has a display that can show battery, temperature, and charging information.

This power bank also supports pass-through charging, and while it’s understandably thicker than the 5,000mAh power bank above, Belkin claims it’s still 27% smaller than standard 45W 10,000mAh power banks.

Incredibly slim with excellent build quality

Harry Padoan (Senior Writer, Reviews) went hands-on with both of these new power banks and said, “Belkin's new UltraCharge power banks look pretty impressive — largely due to their incredibly slim build, which makes them highly practical for juicing up your devices on the go. That's especially true for the Slim Magnetic Power Bank 5K, which boasts solid Qi2-certified wireless charging as well as 22.5W wired charging.”

Padoan added that “the larger Power Bank 10K is a bit thicker, but it packs in a handy display and a solid 60W maximum power output, which will be more than enough power to fast-charge many modern handsets. The build quality across both models also seems excellent, and there are Black and Sand options, depending on what you prefer.”

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While these are among the first Belkin products to feature semi-solid-state technology, we have already seen it in some power banks from other brands, such as the Kuxia S3. But it’s nice to see a big brand like Belkin embracing this innovation.

If you like the sound of Belkin’s new offerings, you’ll be able to grab the 5,000mAh power bank for £59.99 (around $80 / AU$110) and the 10,000mAh one for £69.99 (roughly $95 / AU$130) from Belkin’s own site, Amazon, and other selected retailers worldwide, starting this month.

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