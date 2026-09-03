Californians are next in line for balcony solar

California lawmakers have approved a plug-in solar bill

All that's required now is the Governor's signature

These kits could save you up to $450 a year on electricity

Adding plug-in solar power to your home's energy mix is about to become legal in California: lawmakers in the state have now passed a bill approving the use of plug-in (or balcony) panels, so it's now ready to be signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Senate Bill 868 (the Plug and Play Solar Act) was first proposed at the start of the year, and permits plug-in solar kits up to 1,200 watts to be connected to a standard outlet. A simple online registration form is all that's required in terms of paperwork.

If you're new to the tech, it enables residents to benefit from solar energy without the expensive installation costs or planning permission processes associated with rooftop solar. You just put these kits on a balcony, on a wall, or in a backyard, and plug them in.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Any electricity generated by the sunshine and your new plug-in kit gets offset against what your home is currently demanding in terms of electricity. Official figures suggest savings could be up to $450 per year.

More to come

Plug-in solar is particular beneficial for renters (Image credit: Getty Images / Astrid860)

Utah was the first US state to legalize plug-in solar, in 2025, and since then eight other states have followed. New York State, like California, is waiting for a Governor signature, while proposals are pending in another seven states.

The change in law is particularly helpful for those renting a property, as it means solar is an option without any permanent changes to the place of residence. When you move, you can just pack up the solar panel kit and take it with you.

Retailers are still playing catch up though. There's a scarcity of kits being sold at big stores, but dedicated start-ups are filling the gap: for example, Bright Saver is selling plug-in solar panels starting at under $300, though a $29 yearly subscription is also required.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Plug-in solar has already proved a huge success in Europe, especially in Germany, and the technology just became legal in the UK as well. Expect more states to follow Utah and California in the coming months and years.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.