The Munbyn RW403B remains one of the best shipping label printers we've ever tested, and it's the one our senior printer editor regularly recommends if you're running an ecommerce store or a small business. And currently, Munbyn's Bluetooth thermal label printer is down to $80 (was $120) at Amazon.

During our own testing, we found it easy to use, impressively quick to print, and actually fun to use. It delivered excellent results across a range of labels, postage notes, barcodes, and stickers with support for sizes from 1.57 to 4.25 inches wide.

The RW403B offered us a dedicated way to print 4 x 6-inch shipping labels without having to buy ink or toner. It connects over Bluetooth and works with Android and iPhone devices, as well as Windows PCs, Macs and Chromebooks. In the UK, the Munbyn RW403B is now £70 (was £95) at Amazon.

Why we recommend it

Munbyn says its DAC technology automatically calibrates the printer to reduce label misalignment, while the 0.1mm font legibility should keep small text and barcodes clear. It's also rated at 60dB, which makes it better suited to a home office or shared workspace where a noisy printer could quickly become irritating.

In his 4.5-star review, our senior printer editor Jim said: "it’s easy to set up and operate," and "the robust design feels like it’s built to last and the print quality is better than most label printers."

He went on to explain, "After your initial outlay, there’s no ink cost to think about and thermal labels can be bought inexpensively."

Scroll the gallery below for more images taken during our testing.

Price context & historical value

At $79.99, you're saving $40 against the usual $119.99 price, which works out to a solid 33% discount. It has been cheaper in the past, but not hugely. We've seen it as low as $76, which is just $4 less than the current price.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Munbyn Thermal Label Printer if...

You're regularly packing and shipping orders and want to streamline the process. Bluetooth connectivity means you can print from any device. It's absolutely ideal for small business and ecommerce use.

❌ Skip the Munbyn Thermal Label Printer if...

You need colorful labels, graphics or branding. This is a monochrome thermal printer designed primarily for practical labels, so you'll need a different printing technology if presentation and full-color output are required.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

This is a specialized printer and while its maximum 4.25-inch print width is ideal for shipping labels and similar jobs, but it can't handle regular letter-size documents.

It's also worth considering how often you'll actually print labels. The convenience is easy to justify for a small business or frequent online seller, but occasional users may be perfectly happy continuing to output shipping labels on an ordinary printer.