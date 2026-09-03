Getting AI right requires more than a technology shift - it requires a mindset shift

Organizations are investing heavily in artificial intelligence, but technology alone isn’t going to determine success. The businesses that unlock AI's full potential will be those that give governance the same attention as innovation.

Blair Hasforth Social Links Navigation Country Manager ANZ at OneTrust.

In the rush to deploy AI tools, too many organizations are treating governance as something that can be addressed later. AI introduces a level of speed, autonomy and organizational impact that traditional governance frameworks were never designed to manage. Businesses that fail to rethink governance now risk increasing operational risk, slowing future adoption and undermining the value of their investments.

Organizations need to shift their mindset and recognize that implementing AI requires fundamental transformation in how decisions are made. With governance, accountability and transparency to be embedded from the outset, not pulled together after deployment.

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AI is transforming organizations, not just technology

Unlike previous technology transformations, AI is influencing how decisions are made across almost every part of the business. From customer service and finance to human resources and operations, AI is becoming embedded in day-to-day processes and increasingly making recommendations, or decisions, with minimal human intervention.

As AI becomes more deeply integrated into business operations, responsibility can no longer sit solely with technology teams. Legal, privacy, risk, compliance and business leaders all have a role to play in ensuring AI is implemented responsibly and consistently.

Successful AI adoption is therefore as much an organizational and cultural shift as it is a technology transformation. Businesses that continue to treat AI as a standalone IT initiative risk fragmented ownership, inconsistent governance and missed opportunities to scale AI effectively.

Traditional governance wasn't built for AI

Many organizations still operate with a "deploy first, govern later" mindset, believing governance can be introduced once AI is established. The reality is that governance becomes significantly harder once AI is embedded across business processes.

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Traditional governance models were built for a much slower pace of technology adoption. AI changes that equation. New tools, models and autonomous agents can be introduced into workflows in hours, while governance often still relies on manual reviews, siloed assessments and reactive oversight.

This creates a widening gap between AI innovation and organizational readiness. At the same time, AI is creating entirely new data use cases, while regulatory expectations continue to evolve. AI's use of data can also be dynamic and unpredictable, meaning documented controls are no longer sufficient when outcomes can't be predetermined.

Organizations need AI-ready governance – governance that evolves alongside AI through automated, collaborative assessments, programmatic controls embedded at the data layer, and continuous monitoring of risk across the business. As AI operates 24/7, governance must provide ongoing visibility into an organization's risk posture, rather than relying on point-in-time reviews.

The result is a growing disconnect between AI adoption and governance maturity. While organizations are investing heavily in AI, many have yet to modernize the governance, operating models and cross-functional accountability needed to support it. Closing this gap requires governance that operates at AI speed, enabling organizations to innovate with confidence while managing risk and maintaining trust.

Building the right foundations

One of the biggest misconceptions about AI governance is that it slows innovation. In reality, strong governance is what gives organizations the confidence to innovate, enabling them to deploy, scale and adapt AI responsibly.

The real shift isn’t purely technological or organization, it’s the combination of both. While AI is driving business transformation, organizations also need the right technical foundations to support it. AI can no longer be viewed as a technology initiative owned solely by IT.

Successfully scaling AI requires business leaders, risk teams and IT to work together, with IT embedding programmatic guardrails and controls that reflect business requirements. Without this partnership, organizational governance alone won't be able to keep pace with the speed and complexity of AI.

The organizations that gain the greatest competitive advantage won't necessarily be those that adopt AI first. They'll be the ones that recognize AI success depends as much on leadership, governance and organizational readiness as it does on the technology itself.

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