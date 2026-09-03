I'm always looking for a good deal, and Amazon's Labor Day sale has revealed plenty of great home office upgrades. So, I've hand-picked 24 top Labor Day deals under $50 if you need to give your home office a refresh without breaking the bank.

Some of my favorite deals here include the ultra-useful (and ultra-cute) Ugreen Uno charging block, an undetectable mouse jiggler (don't tell the boss), and the Logitech MX Anywhere wireless mouse, which works on pretty much any surface, whether you're working at home, in the office, or on the move.

For laptops, monitors, printers, and more stylish WFH upgrades, I've searched the sales and you can check out my guide to the best Labor Day home office deals.