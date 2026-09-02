I’ve worked from home for 10 years — here’s how to build the ultimate WFH setup with my top Labor Day home office deals, from laptop upgrades to $50 steals
My favorite pro-grade deals to give your WFH set-up a refresh
I've been working from home for more than ten years now, so I've just gone through every home office deal in the Labor Day sales from Amazon and Best Buy to find the biggest discounts I can. Now, with the kids going back-to-school, and the Labor Day sales in full swing, it's the perfect time to get back into routine - and give your home office a serious upgrade.
I've hand-picked some brilliant 16GB laptop deals. Best Buy is the clear winner compared to Amazon if you're looking for a business laptop with great specs for the price. You'll also find everything from printers and office chairs to SSDs and - my particular favorite - some fun home office deals under $50 right now (as a die-hard deal-hunter, I couldn't resist).
Editor's picks under $50
Labor Day laptop deals
Labor Day monitor deals
Labor Day printer deals
Labor Day office chair & standing desk deals
Labor Day portable SSD & HDD deals
Labor Day Wi-Fi router & docking station deals
Labor Day home office deals under $50
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Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
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