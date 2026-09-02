I've been working from home for more than ten years now, so I've just gone through every home office deal in the Labor Day sales from Amazon and Best Buy to find the biggest discounts I can. Now, with the kids going back-to-school, and the Labor Day sales in full swing, it's the perfect time to get back into routine - and give your home office a serious upgrade.

I've hand-picked some brilliant 16GB laptop deals. Best Buy is the clear winner compared to Amazon if you're looking for a business laptop with great specs for the price. You'll also find everything from printers and office chairs to SSDs and - my particular favorite - some fun home office deals under $50 right now (as a die-hard deal-hunter, I couldn't resist).

Editor's picks under $50

Labor Day laptop deals

Labor Day monitor deals

Labor Day printer deals

Labor Day office chair & standing desk deals

Labor Day portable SSD & HDD deals

Labor Day Wi-Fi router & docking station deals